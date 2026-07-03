Josh Gad

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Kristen Bell
Pop Culture

Kristen Bell Denies $60 Million Salary for 'Frozen' Sequels: 'That's Somebody Making Things Up'

The actress called reports about her $60M salary "absurd."

tara mahadevan137 days ago
Josh Gad at a SiriusXM event, wearing a brown plaid jacket and scarf, with yellow-tinted glasses.
Pop Culture

Josh Gad Recalls Being Passed Over for 'Avatar,' Jokes His Na'vi Was an 'Overweight Smurf'

The first 'Avatar' is still the high-grossing film of all time.

tara mahadevan542 days ago
Josh Gad pictured at BUILD in 2017
Pop Culture

Josh Gad Says ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Did Not Do ‘Justice to What a Real Gay Character in a Disney Film Should Be’

Josh Gad is speaking up about his 'Beauty and the Beast' character LeFou, who was once championed as Disney’s first openly gay character in 2017.

Brenton Blanchet1599 days ago
mike
Pop Culture

‘Wayne’s World’ Reunion Sees Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, and More Link Up in Support of Charity

The latest episode of Josh Gad's ongoing pandemic era reunion series, 'Reunited Apart,' sees Wayne and Garth back in action with some old friends.

Trace William Cowen2048 days ago
r
Music

Rihanna, 2 Chainz, and More Join Call for Every 2020 Election Vote to Be Counted

On Thursday, Trump continued complaining about the count, demanding in a pair of tweets that efforts be halted. That is definitely not going to happen.

Trace William Cowen2081 days ago
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borat
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman, and More Share Early Praise for 'Borat 2'

The uniquely 'Borat' brand of comedy serving as a means of exposing the horrors of our existence is back with the impending Amazon release of the sequel.

Trace William Cowen2096 days ago
daisy ridley
Pop Culture

Daisy Ridley Says Rey's Backstory Kept Changing Even as 'Rise of Skywalker' Was Underway

'Star Wars' lead Daisy Ridley revealed that when it came to Rey's heritage, "even as we were filming, I wasn’t sure what the answer was going to be."

Joe Price2138 days ago
Sterling K. Brown
Pop Culture

Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown In Talks to Join 'Frozen 2'

'Westworld''s Evan Rachel Wood and 'This Is Us'' Sterling K. Brown may be heading to Arendelle soon. The two actors are reportedly in talks to voice a character in 'Frozen 2.'

Victoria L. Johnson2926 days ago
bobs burgers
Pop Culture

Apple Recruits 'Bob's Burgers' Creator for New Animated Comedy Featuring Star-Studded Cast

Apple has handed a two-season order for the new star-studded animated comedy series from the person who brought you ‘Bob’s Burgers.'

Jose Martinez3049 days ago
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This is a photo of Kristen Bell.
Pop Culture

Josh Gad Thanks Kirsten Bell for 'Literally' Saving His Family From Hurricane Irma

Bell managed to swing a hotel room for Gad's relatives who were stranded in Florida.

Joshua Espinoza3233 days ago

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