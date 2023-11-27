Josh Giddey Reportedly at Risk of Losing $40 Million Sponsorship Over Alleged Underage Relationship

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey could reportedly lose a sponsorship worth $40 million following allegations he had an improper relationship with an underage girl.

As reported by Code Sports, the 21-year-old Australian player might be losing his $40 million sponsorship deal with cereal brand Weet-Bix and its parent company, the Sanitarium Health Food Company. All mentions and pictures of Giddey have been removed from the company's social media posts, and a spokesperson said it is aware of the situation.

"We are obviously aware of news surrounding Josh Giddey and are waiting for facts to be confirmed," the spokesperson said. "We are in contact with Josh’s management team and waiting on further detail at this point.” Giddey has appeared on cereal boxes for Weet-Bix and other promotional materials as part of the sponsorship deal. Other athletes who have deals with the company include Alex de Minaur, Ellyse Perry, Marnus Labuschagne, and Tim Cahill, all of whom are still featured on Weet-Bix's social media.

Last week, it was reported that the NBA had launched an investigation into the allegations of Giddey's relationship with an underage girl. "The NBA is looking into the allegations of Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey having an inappropriate relationship with a minor that have emerged via social media, league spokesman Mike Bass said," The Athletic's Shams Charania confirmed.

During the Oklahoma City Thunder's media availability on Friday, Nov. 24, Giddey refused to comment on the allegations. "I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now,” Giddey told reporters. “I get the question, guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it but just for right now, I don’t have anything to say." Coach Mark Daigneault added, "Personal matter, and I have no comment on it. And that’ll be my answer on anything related.”

The Thunder guard was seen in viral pictures last week where he appeared to hang out with a high school girl. Internet sleuths later saw the underage girl's Snapchat post, alongside a photo of him that read, "Just fucked Josh Giddey." The age of the girl has not been confirmed.