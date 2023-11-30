Josh Giddey Scandal Coverage Sparks War of Words Among Dez Bryant, Stephen A. Smith, and Jemele Hill

Bryant loudly criticized ESPN journalist and NBA Today host Malika Andrews for not covering the Giddey scandal quickly enough. Giddey, an Australian point guard for Oklahoma City Thunder, is under investigation over allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl. 35-year-old Bryant suggested that Andrews went out of her way to "crucify" Brandon Miller, a Charlotte Hornets rookie, who was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit last month by the family of Jamea Harris, a 23-year-old woman who died at a shooting in January near the University of Alabama campus.

Amid his tweets late Thursday, Bryant also offered an apology of sorts. "I ain’t talking about the situation no more unless @stephenasmith @malika_andrews wanna talk on air. But I do wanna apologize for coming so aggressive at @malika_andrews. But I do wonder if she even realizes how certain things look? … I’ve experienced unfairness and saw white athletes get a slap on the wrist for doing shit I know that will get you kicked off a team in a heart beat. I really hate to make it seem like a black and white thing but the unfairness is real."

On The Stephen A. Smith Show, the outspoken host suggested it would have been ridiculous for Andrews to not bring up the charges against Miller on Draft Day. “In this Josh Giddey situation, because the situation is so sensitive, you can’t go on the air with a strong opinion, sounding accusatory as if you’re indicting someone when an investigation is still open,” Smith explained. “We don’t know.”