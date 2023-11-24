NBA Investigating Alleged Relationship Between Josh Giddey and Underage Girl

The NBA is investigating an improper relationship between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey and an underage girl.

Allegations against the 21-year-old first emerged on social media on Wednesday. On Friday, The Athletic's Shams Charania took to Twitter to announce the league is looking into the matter.

"The NBA is looking into the allegations of Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey having inappropriate relationship with a minor that have emerged via social media, league spokesman Mike Bass said," Charania's tweet read.