NBA Investigating Alleged Relationship Between Josh Giddey and Underage Girl

The NBA is investigating an improper relationship between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey and an underage girl.
Allegations against the 21-year-old first emerged on social media on Wednesday. On Friday, The Athletic's Shams Charania took to Twitter to announce the league is looking into the matter.
"The NBA is looking into the allegations of Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey having inappropriate relationship with a minor that have emerged via social media, league spokesman Mike Bass said," Charania's tweet read.
Giddey and coach Thunder Mark Daigneault both declined to comment on the situation during the team’s media availability Friday.
“I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now,” Giddey told reporters. “I get the question guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it but just for right now, I don’t have anything to say,”
Daigneault added, “Personal matter and I have no comment on it. And that’ll be my answer on anything related.”
Drafted by the Thunder with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Giddey is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for Oklahoma City this season.