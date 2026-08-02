Jon Bernthal Calls Fear of Pit Bulls 'Dog Racism,' Compares It to Human Discrimination

Jon Bernthal is pushing back against the stigma surrounding pit bulls, arguing that the breed's reputation is rooted in stereotypes. During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the actor passionately defended pit bulls, calling the widespread fear of the breed "dog racism" and comparing it to judging people based on their race or sexual orientation. "My dogs are the greatest, and they're honest," Bernthal said. "So the myth of the pit bull is a lot of bullshit. People got to stop that. Pit bulls don't attack." "No, it's just racism. It's just dog racism," he added. Bernthal further argued that fearing an entire breed is unfair and misguided. "I think to be afraid of a breed of dog is completely ridiculous," the actor said. "It's like being afraid of somebody for their race or their sexual orientation. It's completely ridiculous."

While acknowledging that any dog is capable of biting someone, Bernthal said he doesn't believe pit bulls are inherently more aggressive than other breeds. Instead, the Punisher star believes a dog's behavior is largely influenced by its owner and how it's raised.

"If a pit bull bites you, it kind of sucks," he joked. "But they're no more likely to bite you than a Chihuahua or any other breed of dog… I think that it probably has more to do with who owns them and how they were trained," he said. Bernthal also criticized people who choose pit bulls to project a tough image without properly caring for or training them. "I think that a lot of knuckleheads, unfortunately, are attracted to that breed of dog," he said. "When I see some wannabe gangster getting pulled down Venice Beach by his pit bull... to me, that's not manly or strong at all." He added that responsible ownership is what ultimately makes the difference. "I think you got to train your dog," Bernthal said.

According to the ASPCA, a large amount of pit bulls are likely bred for aesthetics rather than characteristics, failing to take into account hereditary qualities like aggression and other behavioral issues. “Early positive experiences, most notably socialization, are considered key in preventing aggressive tendencies in dogs,” the organization wrote. “The reality is that dogs of many breeds can be selectively bred or trained to develop aggressive traits. Therefore the responsible ownership of any dog requires a commitment to proper socialization, humane training and conscientious supervision.”