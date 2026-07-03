Josh Brolin

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Josh Brolin in a dark suit poses at a TIFF event
Pop Culture

Director Confirms 'Weapons' Prequel 'Is Real' but Another Film Comes First

The director has plans for Aunt Gladys — just not before his next big project.

Griff Griffin297 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Josh Brolin attends the Special Screening of "Dune: Part Two" at Ham Yard Hotel on November 29, 2024 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Josh Brolin Seen a 'Fireplace' Talk While on LSD at 13 Years Old

The 'Dune' actor said he had a "great" LSD trip despite the strange outcome.

Jaelani Turner-Williams580 days ago
Josh Brolin and James Brolin stand together at an event, with a movie poster in the background.
Pop Culture

Josh Brolin Recalls Father Tricking Him Into Eating Pet Pig When He Was Young

The Dune actor called the moment "horrible."

tara mahadevan592 days ago
(L) Josh Brolin attends a conversation about his book "From Under The Truck" with Griffin Dunne at 92NY on November 19, 2024 in New York City (R) Denzel Washington attends "Gladiator II" The Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere at Leicester Square on November 13, 2024 in London, England
Pop Culture

Josh Brolin Says He Almost Fought Denzel Washington on 'American Gangster' Set

The actors played foes in the 2007 crime drama.

Jaelani Turner-Williams601 days ago
zendaya in dune
Pop Culture

Watch Zendaya Go Full Action Star in New ‘Dune: Part Two’ Trailer

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, and more star in the continuation of the acclaimed 2021 film.

Trace William Cowen1114 days ago
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dune part two trailer still
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Star in Long-Awaited ‘Dune: Part Two’ Trailer

Timothée Chalamet is joined by Zendaya in the continuation of director Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' adaptation, which hits theaters this November.

Trace William Cowen1172 days ago
Josh Brolin attends "American Buffalo" Broadway opening night
Pop Culture

Josh Brolin on Losing Batman Role to Ben Affleck: 'Maybe I'll Do It One Day When I'm 80'

The Oscar-nominated actor was also tapped to play the Caped Crusader in Zack Snyder's 2016 DCEU flick, 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.'

Joshua Espinoza1553 days ago
Dune trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune'

The new take on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel boasts a stacked cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and more.

Trace William Cowen2137 days ago
marvel
Pop Culture

‘Avengers’ Team Considered Delaying Thanos’ Snap Until ‘Endgame’

Ultimately, 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Endgame' co-writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus opted for what they considered the most shocking option.

Trace William Cowen2677 days ago
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peter dinklage
Pop Culture

Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin to Star in and Produce Upcoming Film 'Brothers'

The comedy duo you never thought you needed will play unlikely brothers in the upcoming film.

Hannah Lifshutz2696 days ago
Stefan Kapicic
Pop Culture

'Deadpool' Star Wants to See an Onscreen Battle Between Colossus and Thanos

We'd place our bets on the Mad Titan.

Joshua Espinoza2971 days ago
Julian Dennison at 'Deadpool 2' premiere in New York City
Pop Culture

'Deadpool 2''s Youngest Star Is Nervous For His Aunties to See the Film

Julian Dennison, the New Zealand-born kid star of Fox's 'Deadpool 2,' talks working with Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz, diversity in superhero films, and his love of sneaker culture.

Khal2977 days ago

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