Featured
'Dune' was filmed on location in Hungary and Jordan and is slated to hit U.S. theaters and HBO Max later this month via Warner Bros. and Legendary.Trace William Cowen
'Arrival' director Denis Villeneuve is helming the new adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel, which was previously given a cinematic spin by David Lynch.Trace William Cowen
Jeff Lemire's acclaimed Vertigo comic series 'Sweet Tooth' hit Netflix, with Will Forte and company beautifully bringing this post-apocalyptic tale to life.William Goodman
Pop Culture
All 13 Actors on ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster Got Their Names on Top—Except Danai Gurira (UPDATE)
The most prominent 'Black Panther' star to survive Thanos' snap is the only one of 13 actors who didn't get top billing on the 'Avengers: Endgame' poster.Alex Galbraith