The 8 Best Punisher Performances, Ranked

For over 50 years, Marvel Comics has let the vigilante Frank Castle—better known by the skull-adorned antihero the Punisher—run wild, turning his need to exact revenge on the criminals to murdered his family into a desire to eradicate evil from New York City, and then the rest of the world. Because Punisher tows a delicate line, he’s been down with the likes of the Avengers…as well as battling them, as at the end of the day, Castle doesn’t care about what it takes when it comes to his mission.

With that heavy of a bio, it’s been difficult to properly translate Frank Castle and The Punisher on television and in movies, but that doesn’t mean Marvel hasn’t tried. From Dolph Lundgren’s direct-to-video depiction to Jon Bernthal’s latest run as Castle across the MCU, we’ve seen the Punisher hanging from chandeliers, team with the Black Widow, and even take part of a children’s animated series. Which depiction has been the best? Let’s find out. Here’s a look at the best Punisher performances, ranked.