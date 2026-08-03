'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Nets Biggest Domestic Opening Weekend in Box Office History

After netting a record-setting $72 million in previews, we now have a clearer picture of just how gargantuan Spider-Man: Brand New Day is proving to be at the box office.

Per an updated tally from Deadline, the Tom Holland-led film netted a three-day total of $360 million in North America, meaning it now holds the record for the biggest domestic box office opening weekend in history. Earlier estimates over the weekend had the latest Spidey title narrowly missing the previous domestic record-holder, Avengers: Endgame ($357.1 million), which currently still holds the global record.

As you already know because we’ve said it numerous times, the press tour behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day, at least for Holland and co-stars Zendaya and Jon Bernthal, effectively doubled as a promo run for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Both films, undoubtedly, will go down as two of the year’s biggest box office draws once we start closing the door on 2026.