'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Nets Biggest Domestic Opening Weekend in Box Office History

Key Takeaways
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially made history with a $360 million domestic opening weekend haul, beating Avengers: Endgame.
- Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jon Bernthal’s press tour for the film has doubled as a promo run for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, another box office juggernaut.
- Avengers: Endgame, meanwhile, still holds the record for the biggest global opening.
After netting a record-setting $72 million in previews, we now have a clearer picture of just how gargantuan Spider-Man: Brand New Day is proving to be at the box office.
Per an updated tally from Deadline, the Tom Holland-led film netted a three-day total of $360 million in North America, meaning it now holds the record for the biggest domestic box office opening weekend in history. Earlier estimates over the weekend had the latest Spidey title narrowly missing the previous domestic record-holder, Avengers: Endgame ($357.1 million), which currently still holds the global record.
As you already know because we’ve said it numerous times, the press tour behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day, at least for Holland and co-stars Zendaya and Jon Bernthal, effectively doubled as a promo run for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Both films, undoubtedly, will go down as two of the year’s biggest box office draws once we start closing the door on 2026.
Along the way, Holland, especially, has taken a frequently candid approach to his press commitments. In a chat with the Dish podcast, for example, he expressed relief at being out on the road in support of two films he’s proud of, notably in contrast to some of his past experiences.
“To be honest, I'm absolutely loving it,” he said. “I think when you're doing press for movies that you're really proud of, it's really easy because when they ask you questions about why should people go and watch this movie, you're not lying to anyone. You really feel like people should go and see it. I’ve had experiences before when people say, like, ‘Why should you see this movie?’ And in the back of your mind, you're like, ‘You shouldn’t, ‘cause it's shit.’”
On the horizon for Holland is an as-yet-untitled Fred Astaire biopic. Zendaya, meanwhile, still has Dune: Part Three left on her 2026 slate, and will next year be seen in Shrek 5. All three projects should fare very well at the box office in their own right.