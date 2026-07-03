Caleb McLaughlin

Caleb McLaughlin is an American actor best known for his role as Lucas Sinclair on Netflix’s *Stranger Things*. He was born on October 13, 2001, in Carmel, New York. He began his career on Broadway in productions like *The Lion King* before transitioning to film and television, where his emotionally grounded performances have earned critical praise and a dedicated fanbase. His relevance in Hollywood comes from his ability to navigate both blockbuster sci-fi and nuanced character dramas, such as his role in *Concrete Cowboy*. Fans return to his work because he brings depth and authenticity to diverse roles, marking him as a versatile young actor shaping the streaming era’s evolving landscape.

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