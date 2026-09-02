26 Best Actors in Their 20s: Hollywood's Rising Stars

Hollywood has flipped the switch: instead of relying on massive movie stars delivering captivating performances, the industry has leaned into MCU-style world-building, hoping moviegoers will come for the action and return because they need to know what happens next. This shift has made cinemas feel like Sequel City, but it also gives young actors the chance to turn a role in a tentpole release into their big break.
Hollywood’s goal is to align with young talent early, hoping to cultivate their careers and turn them into must-see talent across TV and the silver screen. Today’s freshest young talent is what has driven the success of everything from Sony’s Spider-Man series and Netflix’s Stranger Things to Euphoria, and, unsurprisingly, the future of Marvel’s X-Men. But if movie stars ain’t movie starring anymore, how does one know which young Hollywood stars are at the top of their class? That’s where we come in: we look at everything from their acting talent and on-screen aura to their box-office dominance, the quality of their current (and upcoming) work, mainstream relevance, and star power.
Here’s a look at the talent driving Hollywood. These are the 26 best actors in their 20s.
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Millie Bobby Brown
Age: 22
Most Recognizable Projects: Stranger Things, Enola Holmes franchise, The Electric State
Upcoming Project(s): Just Picture It, Prism
When Season 1 of Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in 2016, then-12-year-old Millie Bobby Brown practically became a celebrity overnight. Starring as Eleven in the series, Brown went from a quiet, sheltered, special girl to a goddamn X-Man by series end, but instead of just playing Eleven on Netflix, Brown stepped her game up, diving into the modern Monsterverse with roles in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. She didn’t limit her career to staying on camera, though; since 2020, Brown has produced and starred in two Enola Holmes films for Netflix, with a third set for release in 2026. Her partnership with Netflix is treating her well; not only did she release Damsel with the streaming giant in 2024, but her upcoming romcom Just Picture It is also a Netflix project. Now that Stranger Things has concluded, Brown has more time to focus on further developing her filmography, with or without Netflix.
Yara Shahidi
Age: 26
Most Recognizable Projects: Grown-ish, Peter Pan & Wendy
Upcoming Project(s): The Beekeeper 2
For 10 years, Yara Shahidi held it down as Zoey Johnson, transitioning from ABC’s wildly popular sitcom black-ish to her own spin-off series on Freeform, grown-ish. Shahidi has used her platform not only to display her political activism but also to venture into directing and producing (and even picking up a couple of credits on Baby Keem’s latest album, Ca$ino). Lately, she’s been diving into bigger projects, from playing Tinker Bell in Disney’s live-action Peter Pan & Wendy, and she’s also joined the cast of The Beekeeper 2, which could help propel Yara Shahidi into the more grown-up roles fans want to see her in.
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Age: 28
Most Recognizable Projects: Normal People, Twisters
Upcoming Project(s): Sense and Sensibility, Here Comes the Flood, A Place in Hell
After the critical acclaim that Normal People received, Daisy Edgar-Jones stayed booked and busy. She starred in a pair of films in 2022, including Where the Crawdads Sing, before joining the ensemble cast of 2024’s Twisters. Her 2026 seems to be right on track; she’s starring in the anticipated period drama Sense and Sensibility, while booked alongside Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson in Netflix’s thriller Here Comes The Flood, which currently doesn’t have a release date. Daisy is slowly becoming a consistent face in the Hollywood landscape; it’s only a matter of time before she hits that next plateau.
Caleb McLaughlin
Age: 24
Most Recognizable Projects: Stranger Things, Concrete Cowboy, Goat
Upcoming Project(s): 2034
For almost a decade, Caleb McLaughlin was part of Netflix’s breakthrough series Stranger Things, growing up right in front of our eyes as Lucas Sinclair. His career didn’t take off like Finn Wolfhard's, but Caleb has been building a strong foundation of non-Stranger work. He’s starred as a young, Black cowboy in 2020’s Concrete Cowboy and portrayed one of LeBron James’s friends in 2023’s Shooting Stars. Caleb was a part of Jeymes Samuel’s The Book of Clarence and was even featured in the viral sensation The Deliverance in 2024. Finding time to work on these extracurriculars can’t be easy, but clearly Caleb has been itching to branch out as an actor. His next project is the Joseph Gordon-Levitt-directed 2034, starring alongside Rachel McAdams, Joel Edgerton, and more.
Rachel Zegler
Age: 25
Most Recognizable Projects: West Side Story, Snow White
Upcoming Project(s): She Gets It From Me, Octet
At 25, Zegler has done more than others at her age dream of. She’s already won a Golden Globe for her performance in 2021’s West Side Story, and in 2025, she was the live-action Snow White. And while she’s already taken on a few different roles in her career (including being in a Hunger Games movie and an A24 horror film), Zegler has spent the last few years on the stage, from playing Juliet in Romeo + Juliet on Broadway to portraying Eva Perón in Evita in London to currently playing Cathy Hiatt on the 25th anniversary concert tour of The Last Five Years. Zegler’s next film, She Gets It From Me, is currently filming and doesn’t have a release date, and she’s also been cast in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s upcoming musical, Octet.
Dominic Sessa
Age: 23
Most Recogniable Projects: Tony, The Holdovers
Upcoming Projects: TBA
Cherry Hill, New Jersey’s Sessa has been more of a recent breakout, with the 2023 Christmas dramedy The Holdovers getting lots of love, from critics and the audience alike. With four total films under his belt, Sessa recently took on the role of Anthony Bourdain, bodying A24’s recent biopic, Tony. Much of the film’s critical success has been due to Sessa’s performance; one has to imagine we’ll see his name more often.
Noah Jupe
Age: 21
Most Recognizable Projects: The A Quiet Place franchise, The Carpenter's Son, Hamnet
Upcoming Project(s): A Quiet Place Part III, Play Dead, Avengers: Secret Wars
Noah Jupe has been at it since childhood, landing some of his earliest acting roles around age 10. He’s worked alongside John Krasinski in the A Quiet Place films, and worked with Shia LaBeouf on 2019’s Honey Boy. Most recently, he was seen in the awards-season darling Hamnet, as well as in The Carpenter’s Son, a darker look at the story of Jesus. Jupe has an interesting 2026 ahead of him; he’s playing opposite Sadie Sink in the West End’s production of Romeo and Juliet, and starring alongside Hugh Jackman in The Death of Robin Hood. Next up is the third installment of the A Quiet Place series, as well as starring in Jaume Collet-Serra’s psychological thriller Play Dead. He’s also been announced as part of Avengers: Secret Wars in an, um, secret role.
Kit Connor
Age: 22
Most Recognizable Projects: Heartstopper, Warfare, Rocketman
Upcoming Projects: A Long Winter, Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory, Elden Ring, Marvel’s Untitled X-Men film, PRƎPPY
The young star of the British coming-of-age series Heartstopper has become quite the hot commodity. With Netflix’ Heartstopper Forever film dropping this summer, Connor’s name has been attached to a number of projects, from playing opposite Taika Waititi in the upcoming animated Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory to being attached to A24’s upcoming Elden Ring film adaptation to playing Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, in Marvel’s X-Men film, which is currently untitled.
Kiernan Shipka
Age: 26
Most Recognizable Projects: Mad Men, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Longlegs, Industry
Upcoming Project(s): Goodbye Girl
Kiernan Shipka is another who got an early start; she was around 8 years old when Mad Men hit the air, and she rode it out until right before her eighteenth birthday. While finding her place in Hollywood, she’s been able to tackle a wide array of roles, from leftfield horror like The Blackcoat’s Daughter and Longlegs to Netflix’s popular Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and her recent work on HBO’s Industry. 2024 was a big year for Shipka, with Longlegs and Twisters being theatrical releases to balance out the Netflix projects she was working on. The Shitheads, a Dave Franco film she’s in, recently premiered at Sundance, and she’s currently filming another romcom, Amazon MGM’s Goodbye Girl, alongside Cole Sprouse and others.
Cooper Hoffman
Age: 23
Most Recognizable Projects: The Long Walk, Licorice Pizza, I Want Your Sex
Upcoming Projects: Artificial, The Chaperones
Hoffman’s name has been on the radar of your favorite cinephile since 2021’s Licorice Pizza, but most of Hoffman’s acclaim has come from 2025’s The Long Walk—he was so good starring opposite David Jonsson, aka your next Black Panther, that fancasting had Hoffman stepping up as Cyclops. While that’s not happening, Hoffman has Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial on the way for Amazon MGM, and A24’s The Chaperones—which brings Hoffman and Jonsson back together—on the horizon.
Amandla Stenberg
Age: 27
Most Recognizable Projects: The Hunger Games, The Hate U Give, Bodies Bodies Bodies
Upcoming Project(s): Wildwood, Children of Blood and Bone
Young Rue from The Hunger Games has spent the bulk of her 20s putting on. Amandla Stenberg was around 14 when that first film dropped, and since then, she’s bounced from important social commentary like The Hate U Give to dark black comedy of Bodies Bodies Bodies. She played dual roles on the Star Wars series The Acolyte, and even voiced Spider-Byte in 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but it’s her upcoming work that has us truly intrigued. The beautiful dark twisted fantasy of 2026’s Wildwood features a massive cast (Angela Basett, Mahershala Ali, and others) that Stenberg is a part of, but it’s the magic of 2027’s Children of Blood and Bone, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, The Woman King), that could be promising. That film also stars Damson Idris, Cynthia Erivo, Regina King, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, and more.
Cailee Spaeny
Age: 28
Most Recognizable Projects: Civil War, Priscilla, Alien: Romulus, Wake Up Dead Man, Beef Season 2
Upcoming Project(s): Elden Ring, Deep Cuts
The thing about Cailee Spaeny is that she’s making a lot of dope choices early into her career. We’re talking Pacific Rim: Uprising and Vice, both released in 2018, as some of her first feature films. Her stock truly rose in 2023, where she saw critical acclaim for her lead role as Priscilla Presley in Priscilla. She took that buzz and rode it to the bank, being featured in Civil War and Alien: Romulus. As it's bound to happen when a talented performer is making waves, she joined the Knives Out universe in Netflix’s 2025 Wake Up Dead Man, and starred in Season 2 of Netflix’s Beef. Spaeny is starring in Sean Durkin’s next film, Deep Cuts, and has been cast in A24’s 2028 Elden Ring film. (Yes, that Elden Ring.)
Sophia Lillis
Age: 24
Most Recognizable Projects: It franchise, All Her Fault, The Chair Company
Upcoming Project(s): Knight's Camp, Bobby Fox in the Lower Dimension, Ancient History
Sophia Lillis made her first appearance in a film around 14, and a year later she was starring in the 2017 remake of Stephen King’s It. She’s had an interesting career since then; she’s been able to balance appearing in more mature series like HBO’s Sharp Objects with being the new Nancy Drew, and because of her range, she feels just at home in action flicks opposite Dave Bautista as she does in HBO’s The Chair Company, playing the daughter of one of Tim Robinson’s characters. She has three(!) projects in pre-production right now, including Ancient History, an A24 project opposite Daniel Zolghadri (Funny Pages), which could be the pick of the litter, although knowing Lillis, she may have three more projects on the horizon.
Hailee Steinfeld
Age: 29
Most Recognizable Projects: Hawkeye, Sinners
Upcoming Project(s): Hexed, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
Over 15 years ago, Hailee Steinfeld’s breakthrough performance in 2010’s True Grit earned her Best Supporting Actress nominations at the Academy Awards. Since then, her career has blossomed, going from a trilogy of Pitch Perfect films and The Edge of Seventeen to being the voice of Gwen Stacy (aka Spider-Girl) in Sony’s Spider-Verse films and joining the MCU as Kate Bishop, aka the young Hawkeye, both in the Disney+ MCU series Hawkeye and in The Marvels, with thoughts that Kate Bishop will be an integral part of the MCU’s Young Avengers. Steinfeld was also cast as Mary in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, a role that she says helped her connect more with her own family history. Currently, Steinfeld’s next projects are animated: November finds her starring in Disney’s Hexed, while in 2027, she will reprise the role of Gwen Stacy in Beyond the Spider-Verse.
Sadie Sink
Age: 24
Most Recognizable Projects: Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Stranger Things
Upcoming Projects: Marvel’s Untitled X-Men project
It’s interesting how things work; for the longest, Sadie Sink was likely best-known as Max from Stranger Things, the girl who loved Kate Bush. Then she was announced for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which became one of the highest-grossing films of all time. In that film, as many speculated, she is indeed Jean Grey and will continue playing her in the MCU, which is entering its Mutant Saga. Basically, expect to see more of Sink over the next few years!
Michael Gandolfini
Age: 27
Most Recognizable Projects: Daredevil: Born Again, The Many Saints of Newark
Upcoming Project(s): They Follow
The son of the late James Gandolfini, Michael Gandolfini somehow walked in his father’s shoes and has been able to plot his own course in the industry. In 2021, Michael played a young Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to the groundbreaking HBO series The Sopranos, of which his father James played an adult Tony. He played the role and looked like his father, but luckily didn’t have to play his father, which has benefited him in future roles, from playing publicist Harry Bloom in Bob Marley: One Love to playing the Fisk-loving Daniel Blake in Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again. Since then, Gandolfini was cast in They Follow, the sequel to 2014’s It Follows.
Sydney Sweeney
Age: 28
Most Recognizable Projects: Euphoria, The Housemaid, Madame Web
Upcoming Project(s): The Custom of the Country, Scandalous!, The Housemaid's Secret, Gundam
Sydney Sweeney has been trying to develop her acting career while the rest of the world can’t keep their eyes off of her. Much of that is due to her work in HBO’s Euphoria as Cassie Howard, a girl who used promiscuity to hide what’s really going on inside, and she’s spent the last five years trying to flesh out her resume. She went from superhero fare in Sony’s Madame Web to playing a boxer in a sports biopic to bringing the erotic thriller back opposite Amanda Seyfried in The Housemaid. Has she succeeded? It varies; she’s had to push back against “MAGA Barbie” allegations and shots about low-performing pictures, but once Season 3 of Euphoria hit, and fans saw Cassie struggle to maintain her marriage and her (checks notes) OnlyFans career, they (mostly) forgot those conversations. Hell, maybe they will stick around for whenever they drop the theatrical release to The Housemaid’s Secret, the sequel book to The Housemaid.
Jharrel Jerome
Age: 28
Most Recognizable Projects: Moonlight, When They See Us, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Upcoming Project(s): Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
Jharrel Jerome always finds himself in good company. His theatrical film debut, Moonlight, shocked the world when it took home the Best Picture Oscar. Netflix’s When They See Us found Jharrel linking with Ava DuVernay to tell the story of the Central Park Five. He’s even the current voice of Miles Morales in the Spider-Verse franchise, returning for 2027’s Beyond. He’s also one of the most purely talented individuals on this list; the way he delivers emotion, you feel it like you’re the one in the situation. Hopefully we can see him in something new before Beyond’s release; I’m a Virgo, the Boots Riley series in which he played a 13-foot-tall 19-year-old shows he’s willing to take it there for the laugh or the message; give him some other lives to inhabit!
Finn Wolfhard
Age: 23
Most Recognizable Projects: Stranger Things, It franchise, Ghostbusters franchise
Upcoming Project(s): Crash Land
Not to shade anyone else from his Stranger Things cast, but Finn Wolfhard, on releases, smashed it harder than the rest of that cast. He was the leader of the crew on Stranger, so it made sense that other filmmakers would see him in similar roles, either as the complicated wisecrack artist in the It franchise or as the older brother who ain’t afraid of no ghosts in the Ghostbusters franchise revival. With Stranger Things no longer an obligation for Finn, he could get into more Hell of a Summer territory; smaller projects that let him flex a specific acting muscle or indulge in subject matter not suitable for the Ghostbusters universe. His 2026 film, Crash Land, is a coming-of-age story about a group of amateur stuntmen and feels like that kind of project, and he’s already been announced as doing voice work on Bong Joon Ho’s upcoming Ally.
Miles Caton
Age: 21
Most Recognizable Projects: Sinners
Upcoming Project(s): TBA
Yes, Miles Caton was that damn good in Sinners. Caton grew up in a musical family, and started out as a performer, singing on television for years before hitting the road with H.E.R. in 2023. For Sinners, Coogler needed a specific type of performer to play Sammie, whose music literally transcends space and time. Caton was able to do that and add onto the vision, contributing original material to the Sinners soundtrack. Caton’s so good that he learned to play the guitar for the role, which is insane when you truly think about how often Sammie had that guitar in his hand or strapped to his person. We’ll be waiting patiently for the announcement of Caton’s Sinners followup.
Hunter Schafer
Age: 27
Most Recognizable Projects: Euphoria, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Cuckoo
Upcoming Project(s): Cry to Heaven, Blade Runner 2099 (miniseries)
Schafer, like a few of her peers on this list, became a familiar face after appearing on HBO’s Euphoria. Her story is different; while most play characters that pull from their real lives, Schafer did so at a time when on-screen representation for trans teens has been minimal. What’s been dope is that she hasn’t stopped there. From 2023’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes through 2024’s Cuckoo and Kinds of Kindness, Schafer is making calculated decisions on the roles she is taking on, most likely leading not just to her continued presence on Euphoria in Season 3 but to the Anne Hathaway-led Mother Mary or the Blade Runner 2099 miniseries. She doesn’t play the same role twice, and in due time, she’ll look back on a collection of interesting lives lived (on screen).
Elle Fanning
Age: 28
Most Recognizable Projects: Predator: Badlands, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Mary Shelley
Upcoming Project(s): The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
Dakota Fanning’s younger sister, Elle has been holding her own since the age of three. Her career has taken her from the animated Astro Boy film to the sci-fi epic Super 8 to playing Mary Shelley, all before 2020. And while 2024 saw Elle playing Sylvie Russo opposite Timothée Chalamet’s Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, 2025 could have been her biggest year, career-wise, so far, from the well-received work she did in Predator: Badlands to Sentimental Value, a film that earned Fanning a Best Supporting Actress nomination. She’s already set to return to the cinema in November with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, a film that could have her at the top of more projects if it does what it is supposed to do at the box office. And even if it doesn’t, it’s not like Elle is going to stop shining.
Chase Infiniti
Age: 26
Most Recognizable Projects: One Battle After Another, Presumed Innocent, The Testaments
Upcoming Project(s): The Julia Set
If you’re not already familiar with Chase Infiniti, now is the time. Real ones remember Chase as Jaden, the daughter of Rusty Sabich, the man accused of murder in Apple TV+’s Emmy-nominated Presumed Innocent. She made her breakthrough in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, playing the on-the-run daughter of a pair of revolutionaries. In 2026, Chase inherited the Handmaid’s Tale universe as the start of Hulu’s The Testaments, while also set to star alongside Gillian Anderson in The Julia Set. Again, now is the time to get familiar; Chase Infiniti’s about to blow up for real.
Jacob Elordi
Age: 29
Most Recognizable Projects: Euphoria, Frankenstein, Wuthering Heights
Upcoming Project(s): TBA
When we last left off, Jacob Elordi’s biggest claims were being one of the bigger problems on HBO’s Euphoria and as a star of the buzzworthy Saltburn. It’s been clear that he didn’t want to just be perceived as Nate Jacobs, and with projects like Netflix’s Frankenstein, where Elordi was almost unrecognizable as The Creature, he’s making those intentions felt. His 2026 has been interesting; due to his other obligations, Elordi felt like an afterthought for most of Euphoria’s final season, even if he got a pretty grim death. He’s also in Ridley Scott’s The Dog Stars, which hasn’t lit a fire at the box office. Elordi’s got it; just a matter of what’s next.
Jenna Ortega
Age: 23
Most Recognizable Projects: Wednesday, X, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Scream franchise
Upcoming Project(s): Wednesday Season 3, The Great Beyond, Klara and the Sun
Jenna Ortega blowing up that big that fast shouldn’t be a surprise; her talent oozes off the screen. She’s been acting since the age of nine, and by 2019 was already appearing throughout the second season of Netflix’s thriller You. The darker side of entertainment appeared to be where she was best suited, with a pair of horror flicks in 2022—A24’s hit X and the fifth film in the Scream franchise—that had fans going wild for her at the cinema before Netflix dropped Wednesday, which starred Ortega as the titular Wednesday Addams, that turned Ortega into a household name. The series has already been renewed for a third season, and was how Ortega linked with Timothy Burton, which landed her a role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. As we wait for that third season to arrive on Netflix, we will have more Jenna Ortega; she’s in J. J. Abrams’s The Great Beyond, which drops in 2027 via Warner Bros., and stars alongside Amy Adams in another dystopian science fiction film, Klara and the Sun, due out later this year.
Inde Navarrette
Age: 25
Most Recognizable Projects: Obsession, Superman & Lois
Upcoming Projects: Invertigo, Marvel’s Untitled X-Men film
While Navarrette’s recent success isn’t “overnight,” it certainly feels like it. It’s really about putting in the work and being ready for when the right role comes your way. She was previously featured in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why as Estela de la Cruz before playing Sarah Cushing for 47 episodes of Superman & Lois. While most of her film work had been short films, something about how Navarrette approached Nikki in Obsession turned the film—famously made for $750 million before Focus Features and Blumhouse helped turn Curry Barker’s horror film into a half-billion-dollar worldwide hit. The bulk of that was due to Navarrette’s portrayal of Nikki, before and after the One Wish Willow. In no time, she was holding meetings, with everything from getting a Gap campaign to securing the role of Rogue in the MCU’s iteration of the X-Men.
Her next steps are important; there’s another horror film, Invertigo, reportedly on the horizon. Outside of the MCU, where does Inde Navarrette go next? One thing’s for sure: the world will definitely be watching.