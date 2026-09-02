26 Best Actors in Their 20s: Hollywood's Rising Stars

Hollywood has flipped the switch: instead of relying on massive movie stars delivering captivating performances, the industry has leaned into MCU-style world-building, hoping moviegoers will come for the action and return because they need to know what happens next. This shift has made cinemas feel like Sequel City, but it also gives young actors the chance to turn a role in a tentpole release into their big break.

Hollywood’s goal is to align with young talent early, hoping to cultivate their careers and turn them into must-see talent across TV and the silver screen. Today’s freshest young talent is what has driven the success of everything from Sony’s Spider-Man series and Netflix’s Stranger Things to Euphoria, and, unsurprisingly, the future of Marvel’s X-Men. But if movie stars ain’t movie starring anymore, how does one know which young Hollywood stars are at the top of their class? That’s where we come in: we look at everything from their acting talent and on-screen aura to their box-office dominance, the quality of their current (and upcoming) work, mainstream relevance, and star power.

Here’s a look at the talent driving Hollywood. These are the 26 best actors in their 20s.