Dreamville

Dreamville is a hip-hop collective and record label founded in 2007 by rapper J. Cole and manager Ibrahim Hamad. The label’s roster features standout artists like JID, Bas, and Ari Lennox, each recognized for intricate lyricism and blending hip-hop with soul and jazz influences. Dreamville gained widespread attention through its *Revenge of the Dreamers* compilation series, which captures the energy of collaborative studio sessions and spotlights emerging talent within hip-hop and R&B. Its relevance in the hip-hop community comes from fostering a creative environment where artists collaborate across styles and push genre boundaries. Dreamville’s focus on authentic storytelling and innovative production prioritizes artistic growth over mainstream formulas. This community-driven ethos creates a tightly knit catalog where listeners can trace connections between projects and discover new voices within the collective.

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J. Cole has built one of rap's most consistent catalogs, spanning platinum albums, standout singles, and memorable guest verses and loosies. With 'The Fall Off' just released, now's a good time to look at the best songs of his career.
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Latest Stories

2025 Dreamville Music Festival
Music

J. Cole Launches Limited-Edition Print Publication 'The Fall-Off Magazine'

The limited-edition publication features conversations with Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, RZA, GloRilla, and more.

Jaelani Turner-Williams10 days ago
J Cole performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Music

J. Cole Says He Was Only Able to Play One Game With Chinese Basketball League Due to Visa Issues

Cole only played for eight minutes during one game with the Nanjing Monkey Kings.

Joe Price95 days ago
(L-R) Drake, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar.
Music

Drake Was Supposed to Perform at Same Dreamville Fest Where J. Cole Apologized to Kendrick Lamar

Cole also wanted to Kendrick to appear as a special guest at the 2024 festival in North Carolina.

Will Lavin112 days ago
(L-R) J. Cole, Drake and Kendrick Lamar.
Music

J. Cole Has 'Love' for Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Says K. Dot Apology Came Hour Before Dreamville Set

The North Carolina rapper has spoken candidly about the fallout of the 'Big Three' and the part he played in it.

Will Lavin119 days ago
J Cole attends the Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party on February 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

J. Cole Teases What's Next After Finishing His Trunk Sale Tour: 'Time to Step Out My Comfort Zone'

Cole also thanked fans for showing love ahead of his tour in support of 'The Fall-Off.'

Joe Price128 days ago
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J. Cole, with dreadlocks, hugs Ari Lennox on stage. Both are smiling warmly.
Music

Ari Lennox Reflects on Leaving Dreamville, Says J. Cole 'Changed My Life'

The R&B singer reflects on tensions around her song “Smoke,” regrets addressing the situation publicly, and credits J. Cole for elevating her career.

Mark Elibert133 days ago
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: J. Cole performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Music

J. Cole To Sell ‘The Fall Off’ Physicals Out of His Trunk: ‘Catch Me Outside’

Cole will even bring along his old Honda Civic to pull up on fans.

Jaelani Turner-Williams161 days ago
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 06: J. Cole performs during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Music

J. Cole Surprises Fans at Fayetteville 'The Fall-Off' Listening Event

The two-time Grammy winner pulled up to his hometown to celebrate among fans.

Jaelani Turner-Williams161 days ago
J. Cole sits on train tracks, wearing a striped jacket, denim shorts, and sneakers. Trees and a trailer are in the background. This is a photo from The Fall Off, which might be his last album.
Music

Is J. Cole Really Saying Goodbye with ‘The Fall Off’?

J. Cole's 'The Fall Off' is a sprawling double-disc that feels like a swan song and a career-spanning statement. But is it truly his last album?

Dimas Sanfiorenzo161 days ago
J. Cole with dreadlocks sitting on train tracks, wearing a striped jacket and denim shorts, with a contemplative expression.
Music

J. Cole's 'The Fall-Off,' Intended to Be His Last Album, Is Here: Listen Now

Per Cole, his latest project is “a double album made with intentions to be” his last.

Trace William Cowen162 days ago
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J. Cole, who has dreadlocks, is wearing a striped jacket and denim shorts. He sits pensively on train tracks. His next album is 'The Fall Off' and he's been working on it for about a decade.
Music

Inside J. Cole’s 'The Fall-Off:' Everything We Know About the New Album

J. Cole’s new album, The Fall-Off, has been a decade in the making. Here’s everything we know—from confirmed tracks to the reason behind its two album covers.

John Kennedy169 days ago
J. Cole with dreadlocks, wearing a white jersey, holds a microphone and points while on stage.
Music

J. Cole Before 'The Fall-Off': How to Shop 'KOD,' '2014 Forest Hills Drive,' and More on Complex

Before Cole launches his just-announced new album next month, now's the time to complete your collection.

Trace William Cowen184 days ago
Two people are seated on stage in armchairs, holding microphones. The background is illuminated with blue and green lights.
Pop Culture

JID and Speedy Morman Sit Down To Discuss Music, J.Cole and More

Dreamville's JID and Speedy Morman participate in a live taping at Harris–Stowe State University to discuss growing up in Atlanta, music, and more.

Complex Staff243 days ago
Ari Lennox performs onstage in the VVIP Superlounge Experience during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Music

Ari Lennox Reveals Release Date for Her Third Album, 'Vacancy'

Ahead of the album, the R&B hitmaker shared the new single 'Under the Moon.'

Alex Gonzalez268 days ago

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