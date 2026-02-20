JID Puts Hip-Hop Spin on Iconic Kellogg's Frosted Flakes "Hey Tony" Jingle

JID has partnered with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes to put a modern spin on the brand's popular '90s jingle "Hey Tony!" — check it out above. As a true "day one" of the breakfast cereal, the Grammy-nominated rapper wanted his version of "Hey Tony!" to serve as an inspiration for a new generation, similar to what Tony the Tiger did for him when he was growing up. "Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Tony the Tiger were a real staple in our house growing up. It was just part of the routine,” J.I.D said in a press release. "So, reimagining the iconic 'Hey Tony' jingle felt like a no-brainer. "I still remember catching the commercials as a kid, and that nostalgia is real – but this is also a chance to bring that energy forward and help hype up the new generation with a soundtrack that motivates them to show up, stay focused, and unlock their potential."

The new full-length track, which comes alongside a cool lyric video, puts a fresh spin on the beloved jingle, blending JID’s methodical flow with motivational bars that mirror the energy Tony the Tiger has always carried with him. Kicking off the track, JID spits: "I want to tell you about my day one homie/His name Tony/ My mama introduced us having breakfast in the morning before we went to school, or Saturday before the games/ By then, you had the whole hood screaming out your name." The Dreamville rapper then gets into his motivational bag, letting kids know that Tony the Tiger was the one who put the battery in his back when he was a youngster. "Having cereal, remember them were simpler times as a kid/ Watching cartoons or going outside with my friends in the jungle/ No need for a gym until Tony told me how to release the tiger within. Ever since it's been it's been it's been straight." He continues: "Wrist bold frost flex, I got a lot on my plate/ Every day we get the chance to wake up and motivate/ So I had to ask Tony, tell me what you got to say/ What you got to tell the kids to keep their confidence in place."

"Hey Tony!" will get its live debut at the Kellogg's Frosted Flakes 'Day Ones' Bowl Game hosted by Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and JID on Sunday (February 22).

This collaboration between the pair also features a limited-edition 'Day Ones' merch collection that includes a jersey, t-shirt, and cereal box. The box features a custom illustration with Tony the Tiger and JID, a QR code linking to the track on Spotify, and a crossword puzzle that nods to JID's love for word play. You can only get the merch on JID’s official store here.