Jerry Seinfeld

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(L-R) Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David.
Pop Culture

Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Larry David Reunite for Rare 'Seinfeld' Moment

The trio shared a festive moment together this holiday season.

Trey Alston201 days ago
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jerry Seinfeld are smiling in separate portrait shots. Julia wears a sleeveless dress with a gold necklace. Jerry wears a dark suit and tie
Pop Culture

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Addresses Jerry Seinfeld Railing Against 'The Extreme Left and PC Crap'

The award-winning actress takes a dramatic turn in her latest film 'Tuesday,' in theaters on June 14.

Jose Martinez766 days ago
Jerry Seinfeld speaking during an interview, wearing a casual dark polo shirt and glasses
Pop Culture

Jerry Seinfeld Confesses 'I Miss a Dominant Masculinity' and the Internet Takes It From There

The 70-year-old comedian, who directed and stars in Netflix's 'Unfrosted,' wants to be very clear about something: "I like a real man.”

Alex Ocho778 days ago
Man in suit speaking into microphone on stage
Pop Culture

Seinfeld Thinks 'Extreme Left and PC Crap' Ruined TV Comedy Landscape, Fans of 'Curb' and 'It's Always Sunny' Call Bullsh*t

The 70-year-old comedian and former sitcom star starred in the celebrated series finale of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' mere weeks ago.

Jose Martinez808 days ago
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Jerry Seinfeld speaks at an event, seated, wearing a jacket and jeans, gesturing with his hand
Pop Culture

Jerry Seinfeld Says 'Movie Business Is Over' and Has Been Replaced by 'Disorientation'

The 'Unfrosted' director and star also pointed to depression, malaise, and confusion as having replaced "the movie business."

Trace William Cowen815 days ago
Pop Culture

‘Seinfeld’ Actor Peter Crombie, Who Played ‘Crazy’ Joe Davola, Dead at 71

The actor played the character in five memorable 'Seinfeld' episodes from 1992 to 1993.

Jaelani Turner-Williams916 days ago
The cast of "Seinfeld" plays with Screen Actors Guild award.
Pop Culture

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Dismisses 'Seinfeld Curse' as ‘So Moronic’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has won 10 Emmys—many for her role as Selina Meyer on HBO's 'Veep'—since the illustrious 'Seinfeld' came to an end in 1998.

Jose Martinez1163 days ago
Image via Kith
Style

Jerry Seinfeld Enlisted as Star of Kith's Fall 2022 Campaign

Jerry Seinfeld, whose Pop-Tarts movie for Netflix is still on the horizon, joins up with Kith to serve as the star of the brand's latest campaign.

Trace William Cowen1410 days ago
wale
Music

Wale's 'More About Nothing' Is Coming to Streaming Services Thanks to Help From Jerry Seinfeld

Wale revealed that his popular mixtape, 'More About Nothing,' will be hitting streaming services soon and that Jerry Seinfeld helped make it all happen.

Jordan Rose1549 days ago
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Dave Chappelle is back with Netflix
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Set to Perform at Netflix 2022 Comedy Festival f/ Chris Rock, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, and More

Despite the controversy surrounding his latest special 'The Closer,' Netflix has announced Chappelle will play its comedy festival alongside some superstars.

Joe Price1684 days ago
jerry bee
Pop Culture

Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes for Sexual Innuendo in ‘Bee Movie’

While appearing on 'The Tonight Show', Seinfeld apologized for “a certain uncomfortable subtle sexual aspect" of his 2007 animated comedy 'Bee Movie.'

Brenton Blanchet1747 days ago
seinfeld
Pop Culture

'Seinfeld' Streaming Date on Netflix Officially Announced

The LD streaming universe will once again be made complete with the impending Netflix arrival of 'Seinfeld,' which has been absent from streaming for months.

Trace William Cowen1780 days ago
jerry-seinfeld
Pop Culture

Jerry Seinfeld to Star In and Direct Movie About Invention of Pop Tart for Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld is set to star in, direct, and produce a comedy titled 'Unfrosted,' about the invention of the Pop Tart, which has been greenlit by Netflix.

tara mahadevan1850 days ago
newman
Pop Culture

Wayne Knight Reprises 'Seinfeld' Role for USPS-Centric Voting PSA Targeting Trump

Ahead of the election, actor Wayne Knight has reprised his iconic role of the mailman Newman from 'Seinfeld' for a U.S. Postal Service-centric video.

Joe Price2107 days ago
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jerry
Pop Culture

Jerry Seinfeld Writes Op-Ed Blasting 'Putz' Behind 'NYC Is Dead Forever' Article

Jerry Seinfeld is looking ahead to an NYC that will rebuild and thrive after COVID-19 finally settles down, and he isn't keen on those fleeing the city.

Trace William Cowen2153 days ago
seinfeld
Pop Culture

Jerry Seinfeld Addresses Scientology Affiliation Claims

What's the deal with cults? Not much, apparently. Jerry Seinfeld again addressed Bobcat Goldthwait-popularized claims he's a Scientologist on the 'WTF' podcast.

Trace William Cowen2227 days ago

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