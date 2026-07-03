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The beloved sitcom hit the streaming giant on Friday; however, many viewers have taken to social media to express their frustration over the aspect ratio.Joshua Espinoza
The best sneakers that have been worn for ceremonial first pitches in Major League Baseball.Brandon Richard
Created in 2000, the Nike Shox signified the chunky, over-the-top outrageous shoe trend, but don't let people fool you, they were never cool.Matt Welty
'Seinfeld' is one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. A couple of Seinfeld stans ranked the seasons, and now the verdict is in! The best season is...Frazier Tharpe