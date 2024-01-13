‘Seinfeld’ Actor Peter Crombie, Who Played ‘Crazy’ Joe Davola, Dead at 71

Sad news for fans of the beloved NBC comedy Seinfeld.

Earlier this week, Peter Crombie, an actor who was best known for playing 'Crazy' Joe Davola on the 1990s television series, died at 71. The news was announced in an Instagram post from Crombie's ex-wife, Nadine Kijner.

“It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my ex-husband died this morning,” Kijner wrote alongside a photo carousel that showed the two on their wedding day. “Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man. Fly free into the Un-boundless source of light, Peter. May you be greeted with love by your parents, and Oliver 🐈‍⬛."

She concluded, "So so many people loved you because you were a kind, giving, caring and creative Soul."