Jerry Seinfeld Confesses 'I Miss a Dominant Masculinity' and the Internet Takes It From There

The 70-year-old comedian, who directed and stars in Netflix's 'Unfrosted,' wants to be very clear about something: "I like a real man.”

May 30, 2024
Jerry Seinfeld wants you to know he misses masculinity. Or at least his idea of it.

On Tuesday’s episode of Bari Weiss’ Honestly podcast, the 70-year-old discussed his new film Unfrosted, a comedy about the creation of Pop-Tarts that takes place in the early '60s.

Weiss suggested that the film’s time period, which she noted is pre-Civil Rights Movement, had a “common culture” that seems to be missing today.

Seinfeld said "an agreed-upon hierarchy” having been "absolutely vaporized" is to blame for today’s “chaotic” behavior, while expressing nostalgia for the strong male figures of that time.

“I miss a dominant masculinity… I like a real man.”@JerrySeinfeld on a nostalgia for the 1960s found throughout his new movie, “Unfrosted,” and what’s been lost in our culture today.

Listen to his full conversation with @BariWeiss now: https://t.co/NzOqYTgVTI pic.twitter.com/XGkEgAHuYl

— Honestly with Bari Weiss (@thehonestlypod) May 28, 2024
Twitter: @thehonestlypod

“I've always wanted to be a real man. I never made it,” Seinfeld joked at the 5:02 minute mark.

“But I really thought, when I was—in that era, again, it was JFK, it was Muhammad Ali, it was Sean Connery, Howard Cosell, you can go all the way down there, that's a real man. ‘I wanna be like that someday.’ Well, no, I never really grew up. I mean, you don't want to as a comedian because it's a childish pursuit,” he continued.

“But I miss a dominant masculinity,” Seinfeld added. “Yeah, I get the toxic thing, I get it, I get it. But still, I like a real man.”

Seinfeld shared a similar eyebrow-raising sentiment last month when he railed against "the extreme left and PC crap."

Of course, the internet didn’t waste any time weighing in on the comic’s latest comments. Here are some of the best reactions to Seinfeld’s desire for “dominant masculinity.”

Twitter: @jestom

Twitter: @trulyrick

how did I only just learn that the reason Jerry Seinfeld keeps getting headlines lately about cancel culture and being a real man is because he made a movie that's just an ad for pop tarts

— RebeccaWatson@bsky.social why not (@rebeccawatson) May 29, 2024
Twitter: @rebeccawatson

Jerry Seinfeld when he sees a dominant masculine man https://t.co/OM40HdylXt pic.twitter.com/dsSIibEfHL

— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) May 29, 2024
Twitter: @TomZohar

The guy who complains about the little plastic things on the ends of shoelaces wants real men to return:https://t.co/6k3ulmJ8dO

— scharpling (@scharpling) May 29, 2024
Twitter: @scharpling

Seinfeld sadly joins a long line of aging celebrities who instead of expanding their horizons and embracing change are terrified by it and use their power and privilege to attack anything that makes them slightly uncomfortable. Alas. Predictable. And not manly. pic.twitter.com/Q4A8V2stmi

— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) May 29, 2024
Twitter: @WajahatAli

when has jerry seinfeld ever been a paragon of masculinity https://t.co/AkDPsazdEy

— frank bullitt (@the_blueprint) May 29, 2024
Twitter: @the_blueprint

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO, this might be the funniest thing Seinfeld has said since the show ended considering he's NEVER been the picture of "masculinity" https://t.co/31mw9z8d50

— Heat Wentz (@Parkour_Lewis) May 29, 2024
Twitter: @Parkour_Lewis

ok then date one babe; you don’t have to make a whole thing of it https://t.co/cZWuX8TnFy

— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) May 29, 2024
Twitter: @1followernodad

I used to think Jerry Seinfeld was funny but it turns out I actually just thought Larry David was funny https://t.co/7fgL5MN13U

— Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) May 29, 2024
Twitter: @nataliesurely

It is genuinely amusing that Seinfeld’s definitional “real man” is Hugh Grant. https://t.co/A8HZK17TOK pic.twitter.com/L8gpfAhdfK

— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) May 29, 2024
Twitter: @franklinleonard

Then date them or shut up. https://t.co/yxm5sQcQPr

— @ImaniBarbarin@disabled.social (@Imani_Barbarin) May 29, 2024
Twitter: @Imani_Barbarin
ToxicPodcastsTwitter ReactionsComediansOpinionJerry SeinfeldLol

