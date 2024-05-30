Jerry Seinfeld wants you to know he misses masculinity. Or at least his idea of it.
On Tuesday’s episode of Bari Weiss’ Honestly podcast, the 70-year-old discussed his new film Unfrosted, a comedy about the creation of Pop-Tarts that takes place in the early '60s.
Weiss suggested that the film’s time period, which she noted is pre-Civil Rights Movement, had a “common culture” that seems to be missing today.
Seinfeld said "an agreed-upon hierarchy” having been "absolutely vaporized" is to blame for today’s “chaotic” behavior, while expressing nostalgia for the strong male figures of that time.
“I've always wanted to be a real man. I never made it,” Seinfeld joked at the 5:02 minute mark.
“But I really thought, when I was—in that era, again, it was JFK, it was Muhammad Ali, it was Sean Connery, Howard Cosell, you can go all the way down there, that's a real man. ‘I wanna be like that someday.’ Well, no, I never really grew up. I mean, you don't want to as a comedian because it's a childish pursuit,” he continued.
“But I miss a dominant masculinity,” Seinfeld added. “Yeah, I get the toxic thing, I get it, I get it. But still, I like a real man.”
Seinfeld shared a similar eyebrow-raising sentiment last month when he railed against "the extreme left and PC crap."
Of course, the internet didn’t waste any time weighing in on the comic’s latest comments. Here are some of the best reactions to Seinfeld’s desire for “dominant masculinity.”