“I've always wanted to be a real man. I never made it,” Seinfeld joked at the 5:02 minute mark.

“But I really thought, when I was—in that era, again, it was JFK, it was Muhammad Ali, it was Sean Connery, Howard Cosell, you can go all the way down there, that's a real man. ‘I wanna be like that someday.’ Well, no, I never really grew up. I mean, you don't want to as a comedian because it's a childish pursuit,” he continued.

“But I miss a dominant masculinity,” Seinfeld added. “Yeah, I get the toxic thing, I get it, I get it. But still, I like a real man.”

Seinfeld shared a similar eyebrow-raising sentiment last month when he railed against "the extreme left and PC crap."

Of course, the internet didn’t waste any time weighing in on the comic’s latest comments. Here are some of the best reactions to Seinfeld’s desire for “dominant masculinity.”