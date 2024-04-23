Jerry Seinfeld Says 'Movie Business Is Over' and Has Been Replaced by 'Disorientation'

Elaborating further, Seinfeld gave his assessment of film’s current moment, arguing that movies don’t "occupy the pinnacle in the social, cultural hierarchy" as they did before. But Seinfeld does have some theories on what may have taken film's place.

"Depression? Malaise? I would say confusion," he said in the interview, available here. "Disorientation replaced the movie business. Everyone I know in show business, every day, is going, What’s going on? How do you do this? What are we supposed to do now?"

Unfrosted, also starring Melissa McCarthy and Jim Gaffigan, takes viewers back to 1963 Michigan, where a battle for what ultimately becomes Pop-Tarts takes center stage. As Seinfeld himself recently explained, while the battle between Kellogg’s and Post did indeed transpire, the rest of his film "is complete lunacy." The cast also counts Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Adrian Martinez, Fred Armisen, Christian Slater, and more.