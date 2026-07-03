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Sports
Former Utah Jazz Coach Jerry Sloan Dead at 78
Former Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan has died age 78 after an extended battle with Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia.
Joe Price2248 days ago