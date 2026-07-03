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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Shane Gillis Says He Turned Down Saudi Comedy Festival: ‘I Took a Principled Stand’
Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Bill Burr, Aziz Ansari, Gabriel Iglesias, Louis CK, and more are set to perform.
tara mahadevan295 days ago
Pop Culture
Bill Burr and Jim Jefferies Speak Out Against Shane Gillis' 'SNL' Firing
Burr and Jefferies both cited the incident as an example of cancel culture run amok.
Alex Galbraith2494 days ago