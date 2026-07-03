Jason Segel

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Jason Segel and Seth Rogen pose backstage during the 2015 TV Land Awards.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Recalls Disastrous Audition for Cheddar Bob in '8 Mile' With Jason Segel

Seth Rogen detailed on 'The A24 Podcast' how he and Segel went through the “craziest audition of my life.”

Jose Martinez15 days ago
Donald Glover is pictured in a sketch from a Jimmy Kimmel episode
Pop Culture

Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Giancarlo Esposito, and Many More Recreate Hilarious Argument From Nextdoor App

Donald Glover, Giancarlo Esposito, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sam Richardson, Jason Segel, and many more link for the hilarious new 'Kimmel' segment "Nextdoor Theatre."

Trace William Cowen1520 days ago
andre 3000
Music

André 3000 Joins Upcoming AMC Series 'Dispatches From Elsewhere'

The series comes courtesy of Jason Segel.

Hannah Lifshutz2556 days ago
jaden
Pop Culture

Jaden Smith's Iconic Chopped Off Dreadlocks Made a Surprise Appearance on 'The Late Late Show'

Corden is a goob, but Jaden Smith and Seth Rogen improved last night's 'Late Late Show' by roughly 10,000 percent.

Trace William Cowen3168 days ago
Pop Culture

Jason Segel Will Bring His Wit and Charm to 'Lego Movie' Spin-off

Jason Segel and Drew Pearce will direct 'The Lego Movie' spin-off, 'The Billion Brick Race.'

fridagarza4132 days ago
Pop Culture

Jason Segel and Jimmy Fallon Take on The Roots in “Family Feud”

In a "Family Feud" battle for the ages hosted by Steve Harvey, Jimmy Fallon and Jason Segel took on The Roots.

Doug Sibor4330 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jason Segel, Cameron Diaz, and Ellie Kemper Talk "Sex Tape" and Showing Skin On Screen

Jason Segel and Cameron Diaz discuss their raunchy new comedy "Sex Tape" in these video interviews.

Complex4383 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Where Did Hollywood's Sexiness Go?

The Jason Segel/Cameron Diaz comedy "Sex Tape" is Hollywood's latest example of un-sexiness.

Nick Schager4384 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch: Jason Segel and Nat Faxon Discuss Dick Pics in "Sex Tape" Clip

Watch Jason Segel and Nat Faxon discuss the troubles of taking dick pics in this "Sex Tape" clip.

Debbie Encalada4386 days ago
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Pop Culture

David Foster Wallace's Estate Speaks Out Against Upcoming Jason Segel-Starring Biopic

David Foster Wallace's estate has spoken out against the upcoming Jason Segel-starring Wallace biopic, "The End of the Tour."

Tanya Ghahremani4470 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jason Segel's Idea for the "How I Met Your Mother" Finale Is Brilliant

A couple of years ago Jason Segel shared his idea for the "How I Met Your Mother" and it isn't what you'd expect.

holahavito4478 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch Neil Patrick Harris and Jason Segel Do a "Les Miz" Duet

And you thought Les Miz wasn't funny.

nancy-stiles4493 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here Is Jason Segel in His David Foster Wallace Costume

Kind of a striking resemblance.

Ross Scarano4504 days ago
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Pop Culture

Great Moments in TV Cameos: Boyz II Men, on "How I Met Your Mother," Singing The Slap Song (Video)

One of the greatest-if not weirdest-musical cameos on TV in a while.

Foster Kamer4567 days ago

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