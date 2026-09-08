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ShantÃ© Cosme

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Joined July 2014 | 729 posts
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Latest Stories

"Face Off" episode of 'Breaking Bad'

The 15 Best 'Breaking Bad' Episodes

Celebrate Breaking Bad Day with this look back at the 15 best episodes of 'Breaking Bad', including the iconic "Face Off"

ShantÃ© Cosme11 days ago
best beyonce songs

The Best Beyoncé Songs

From the start of her career to 'Everything Is Love,' we're counting down the best Beyoncé songs of all time.

ShantÃ© Cosme2935 days ago
Drake Forum Future

Here's Exactly How Much the Shiggy Challenge Impacted the Success of "In My Feelings"

We go behind the hashtag to figure out exactly how much being the soundtrack to a dance craze helps an artist have a hit song.

ShantÃ© Cosme2982 days ago
kanye infographic good music

By the Numbers: Breaking Down Kanye West's Unprecedented 5-Week G.O.O.D Music Run

Now that the smoke from the bonfires has cleared and the final numbers are in, we've combed through every aspect of Yeezy SZN 2018 to assess the impact of Kanye's historic production run.

ShantÃ© Cosme2989 days ago
drake dennis graham

Dad Bars: All of Drake's References to His Son on 'Scorpion'

Champagne Papi has fessed up to being a real-life papi. We broke down his dad-related bars on 'Scorpion.'

ShantÃ© Cosme3002 days ago
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bruno mars

Here Are Our 2018 Grammy Predictions

From Best New Artist to Best Rap Song, here are our picks for who's going to come away from this weekend with some hardware.

ShantÃ© Cosme3156 days ago
anticipated

The Most Anticipated Albums of 2018

From Cardi B to Future to Frank Ocean to Beyoncé, these are (hopefully) the new albums coming out we're most excited to hear in 2018.

ShantÃ© Cosme3163 days ago
best songs 2017

The Best Songs of 2017

2017 proved that proved that, while the world is losing its mind, music may be getting more exciting. Here's our picks for the best songs of the year.

ShantÃ© Cosme3194 days ago
Issa Rae Independent

Issa Rae on the ‘Insecure’ Moment That Destroyed Her Mentions

The multi-hyphenate talent on life in the writer’s room and why she doesn't want her show to have any “Trump stench.”

ShantÃ© Cosme3206 days ago
Holiday Gift Guide

Holiday Gift Guide 2017

ShantÃ© Cosme3208 days ago
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patrisse cullors 2

Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors on Mass Incarceration: ‘Our Everyday Lives Are Criminalized’

The BLM activist also talks Colin Kaepernick, woke shaming and coping with closet racists.

ShantÃ© Cosme3226 days ago
depression

How We Cope: 13 Women on Dealing With Sexual Assault News Every Damn Day

"I feel hopeless, and I don't want a man to be the reason I die."

ShantÃ© Cosme3261 days ago
ASAP Bari at his VLONE pop up in Harlem.

ASAP Bari Accused of Sexual Harassment After Graphic Video Surfaces (UPDATE)

Bari has called the alleged video "fake."

ShantÃ© Cosme3353 days ago
Image via Getty

'F*ck White Supremacy': Complex Speaks to Muslim Ban Protesters at JFK Airport

We joined demonstrators at NYC's JFK airport as protests continued in response to Trump's Muslim ban.

ShantÃ© Cosme3517 days ago
q worldstar birthday

How WorldStarHipHop Changed the Internet Forever

Watch Complex staffers grapple with the question of what WorldStar meant and how it impacted Internet culture.

ShantÃ© Cosme3522 days ago
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The 50 Best Songs of 2016

The 50 songs written about here all have at least one fierce champion on our staff; most have more than one. These are the songs we cared about the most.

ShantÃ© Cosme3567 days ago
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What It Was Like Being a Hillary Supporter at Trump's Election Night HQ

Covering the Trump celebration with some of his biggest supporters was the most isolating experience of my life.

ShantÃ© Cosme3598 days ago
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7 Gems We Heard at ComplexCon Panels, Day 2

Here are some of the most illuminating observations shared at ComplexCon's panels on day two.

ShantÃ© Cosme3601 days ago

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