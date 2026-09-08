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The 15 Best 'Breaking Bad' Episodes
Celebrate Breaking Bad Day with this look back at the 15 best episodes of 'Breaking Bad', including the iconic "Face Off"
The Best Beyoncé Songs
From the start of her career to 'Everything Is Love,' we're counting down the best Beyoncé songs of all time.
Here's Exactly How Much the Shiggy Challenge Impacted the Success of "In My Feelings"
We go behind the hashtag to figure out exactly how much being the soundtrack to a dance craze helps an artist have a hit song.
By the Numbers: Breaking Down Kanye West's Unprecedented 5-Week G.O.O.D Music Run
Now that the smoke from the bonfires has cleared and the final numbers are in, we've combed through every aspect of Yeezy SZN 2018 to assess the impact of Kanye's historic production run.
Dad Bars: All of Drake's References to His Son on 'Scorpion'
Champagne Papi has fessed up to being a real-life papi. We broke down his dad-related bars on 'Scorpion.'
Here Are Our 2018 Grammy Predictions
From Best New Artist to Best Rap Song, here are our picks for who's going to come away from this weekend with some hardware.
The Most Anticipated Albums of 2018
From Cardi B to Future to Frank Ocean to Beyoncé, these are (hopefully) the new albums coming out we're most excited to hear in 2018.
The Best Songs of 2017
2017 proved that proved that, while the world is losing its mind, music may be getting more exciting. Here's our picks for the best songs of the year.
Issa Rae on the ‘Insecure’ Moment That Destroyed Her Mentions
The multi-hyphenate talent on life in the writer’s room and why she doesn't want her show to have any “Trump stench.”
Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors on Mass Incarceration: ‘Our Everyday Lives Are Criminalized’
The BLM activist also talks Colin Kaepernick, woke shaming and coping with closet racists.
How We Cope: 13 Women on Dealing With Sexual Assault News Every Damn Day
"I feel hopeless, and I don't want a man to be the reason I die."
ASAP Bari Accused of Sexual Harassment After Graphic Video Surfaces (UPDATE)
Bari has called the alleged video "fake."
'F*ck White Supremacy': Complex Speaks to Muslim Ban Protesters at JFK Airport
We joined demonstrators at NYC's JFK airport as protests continued in response to Trump's Muslim ban.
How WorldStarHipHop Changed the Internet Forever
Watch Complex staffers grapple with the question of what WorldStar meant and how it impacted Internet culture.
The 50 Best Songs of 2016
The 50 songs written about here all have at least one fierce champion on our staff; most have more than one. These are the songs we cared about the most.
What It Was Like Being a Hillary Supporter at Trump's Election Night HQ
Covering the Trump celebration with some of his biggest supporters was the most isolating experience of my life.
7 Gems We Heard at ComplexCon Panels, Day 2
Here are some of the most illuminating observations shared at ComplexCon's panels on day two.