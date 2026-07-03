Seth Rogen once tried out for the role of Cheddar Bob in the 2002 film 8 Mile in what he still considers to be the “craziest audition of my life.”

On the latest episode of The A24 Podcast, The Invite star and director Olivia Wilde brought up working as an assistant for the late casting director Mali Finn, to which Rogen responded, “I only remember her because she’s responsible for the craziest audition of my life.”

Rogen recalled being informed that he needed to bring a reading partner to his audition because nobody on the casting side felt “comfortable reading the other role.”

“I was told beforehand, ‘cause the scenes were with other rappers, and we got a fax or some shit beforehand being like, ‘No one in this office feels comfortable reading the other role, so you have to bring someone to read with you,’” he said at the 4:42 mark.

“Like we all have a rapper on standby, a reading rapper,” Rogen continued.