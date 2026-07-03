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Music
Iggy Azalea Says She’s 'Not Co-Parenting' Her Son With Playboi Carti: 'I’m Very Much the Only Parent'
Azalea and Carti called it quits just four months after their son was born in 2020.
Alex Ocho723 days ago