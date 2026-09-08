Nick Schager
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"Listen Up Philip" Director Alex Ross Perry Doesn't Care How Nice You Are
The up-and-coming director discusses his New York Film Festival hit, and why he's of defending his characters.
Ecstasy Through Agony: "Fight Club" and Its Enduring Schizophrenia
Few classic films are at greater odds with themselves than Fight Club, and on its fifteenth anniversary, it remains a work of wholesale schizophrenia.
Liam Neeson and Denzel Washington Should Retire Their Guns
Liam Neeson and Denzel Washington need to put their guns down and start acting again. This is why.
Rob Zombie, Zach Braff, and the Upside of Cinematic Crowd-Funding
Multimillionaire filmmakers asking fans for financial support isn't as awful as it sounds.
"The Knick" Continues TV’s Transformation into Auteurland
Steven Soderbergh's Cinemax series "The Knick" is the latest evidence that TV's the new auteurland.
The Turning Point: When Did Woody Allen's Films Become So Detached?
Since when did Woody Allen start settling for mediocrity?
Where Did Hollywood's Sexiness Go?
The Jason Segel/Cameron Diaz comedy "Sex Tape" is Hollywood's latest example of un-sexiness.
Time of Our Life: On "Boyhood," a Coming-of-Age Epic About Simply Growing Up
Richard Linklater's one-of-a-kind "Boyhood" shows the grandness of life in its simplest form.
To Be Evil is Human in the New "Apes" Extinction Fantasies
One critic's dissenting opinion about "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes."
What I Learned From Marathoning the "Transformers" Franchise
Critic Nick Schager marathoned the first three "Transformers" movies and this is what he learned.
The Grand (Guignol) Body Horror of "Penny Dreadful"
Showtime's "Penny Dreadful" is quickly becoming one of TV's best horror hours.
"The Signal" and Its Enigmatic Trailer Signal (Pun Intended) a Shift Away From Spoiler Culture
How "The Signal" and its elusive trailer call for a change in today's spoiler-loving culture.
The Unique Superstardom of Angelina Jolie
The actress' peculiar kind of fame sets her apart from her contemporaries.
Slasher Movie Sequels' Role-Reversal Problem
As "Wolf Creek 2" demonstrates, slasher movie sequels try to hard to idolize their villains.
Video Game Vanguard: Kevin Spacey and "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare"
Kevin Spacey and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare have joined forces, what does this mean for Hollywood?
The Problem with Self-Contained Movie Universes
As "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" proves, Hollywood's various superhero universes are becoming quite confusing.
The Summer of Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson has been making all the right moves, proving to Hollywood her pure and natural talent.