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Nick Schager

Joined July 2014 | 17 posts
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Latest Stories

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"Listen Up Philip" Director Alex Ross Perry Doesn't Care How Nice You Are

The up-and-coming director discusses his New York Film Festival hit, and why he's of defending his characters.

Nick Schager4355 days ago
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Ecstasy Through Agony: "Fight Club" and Its Enduring Schizophrenia

Few classic films are at greater odds with themselves than Fight Club, and on its fifteenth anniversary, it remains a work of wholesale schizophrenia.

Nick Schager4356 days ago
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Liam Neeson and Denzel Washington Should Retire Their Guns

Liam Neeson and Denzel Washington need to put their guns down and start acting again. This is why.

Nick Schager4381 days ago

Rob Zombie, Zach Braff, and the Upside of Cinematic Crowd-Funding

Multimillionaire filmmakers asking fans for financial support isn't as awful as it sounds.

Nick Schager4396 days ago
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"The Knick" Continues TV’s Transformation into Auteurland

Steven Soderbergh's Cinemax series "The Knick" is the latest evidence that TV's the new auteurland.

Nick Schager4424 days ago
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The Turning Point: When Did Woody Allen's Films Become So Detached?

Since when did Woody Allen start settling for mediocrity?

Nick Schager4438 days ago
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Where Did Hollywood's Sexiness Go?

The Jason Segel/Cameron Diaz comedy "Sex Tape" is Hollywood's latest example of un-sexiness.

Nick Schager4446 days ago
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Time of Our Life: On "Boyhood," a Coming-of-Age Epic About Simply Growing Up

Richard Linklater's one-of-a-kind "Boyhood" shows the grandness of life in its simplest form.

Nick Schager4453 days ago
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To Be Evil is Human in the New "Apes" Extinction Fantasies

One critic's dissenting opinion about "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes."

Nick Schager4455 days ago
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What I Learned From Marathoning the "Transformers" Franchise

Critic Nick Schager marathoned the first three "Transformers" movies and this is what he learned.

Nick Schager4468 days ago
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The Grand (Guignol) Body Horror of "Penny Dreadful"

Showtime's "Penny Dreadful" is quickly becoming one of TV's best horror hours.

Nick Schager4476 days ago
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"The Signal" and Its Enigmatic Trailer Signal (Pun Intended) a Shift Away From Spoiler Culture

How "The Signal" and its elusive trailer call for a change in today's spoiler-loving culture.

Nick Schager4483 days ago
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The Unique Superstardom of Angelina Jolie

The actress' peculiar kind of fame sets her apart from her contemporaries.

Nick Schager4497 days ago
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Slasher Movie Sequels' Role-Reversal Problem

As "Wolf Creek 2" demonstrates, slasher movie sequels try to hard to idolize their villains.

Nick Schager4510 days ago
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Video Game Vanguard: Kevin Spacey and "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare"

Kevin Spacey and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare have joined forces, what does this mean for Hollywood?

Nick Schager4518 days ago
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The Problem with Self-Contained Movie Universes

As "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" proves, Hollywood's various superhero universes are becoming quite confusing.

Nick Schager4522 days ago
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The Summer of Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson has been making all the right moves, proving to Hollywood her pure and natural talent.

Nick Schager4546 days ago

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