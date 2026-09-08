Foster Kamer Portrait

Foster Kamer

Joined July 2014 | 191 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

"Face Off" episode of 'Breaking Bad'

The 15 Best 'Breaking Bad' Episodes

Celebrate Breaking Bad Day with this look back at the 15 best episodes of 'Breaking Bad', including the iconic "Face Off"

Foster Kamer10 days ago
Grand Theft Auto V

Review: GTA V, The Most Perfect (and Perfectly Disturbing) Game You'll Play This Year

Everything you wanted it to be. Everything the moral majority fears. And then some.

Foster Kamer22 days ago
Kanye West in various outfits and styles against a red background, showcasing different phases of his career. Each Kanye represents him from another era, including Kanye in a black shirt and sunglasses from Bully.

Kanye West's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

We’re ranking Kanye West’s discography—from worst to best—including ‘The College Dropout,’ ‘Yeezus,’ and his latest 'Bully.'

Foster Kamer164 days ago
Jay-Z sitting on a chair wearing a jersey, with a woman lying on a chair next to him, wearing a cap, in a room with shelves of shoes.

The 50 Best Rap Videos of the 2000s

The 2000s took hip-hop music videos to the next level. These are the greatest of the decade, featuring videos from Jay-Z, Eminem, Nas, and more.

Foster Kamer400 days ago
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg sitting together, both wearing black outfits. Dr. Dre has a cap, and Snoop Dogg wears a beanie.

The 50 Best Rap Videos of the '90s

The '90s was a glorious decade for hip-hop visuals. These were the very greatest.

Foster Kamer432 days ago
Advertisement
Jay-Z wearing a beanie and a shiny jacket, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.

The 10 Best Rappers of the 2000s

From André 3000 to Jay-Z, these are the rappers who reigned from 2000 to 2009.

Foster Kamer475 days ago
Cardi B x Megan Thee Stallion

32 Best Twerking Anthems

From Uncle Luke of 2 Live Crew’s “I Wanna Rock (Doo Doo Brown)” to City Girls &amp; Cardi B “Twerk”, here are the 32 top twerking song &amp; dancing anthems to know.

Foster Kamer1700 days ago
Best Drake songs

The Best Drake Songs

Ahead of Certified Lover Boy, we’re counting down the best Drake songs of all time, including ‘Marvins Room’ ’Hotline Bling' & ‘God’s Plan’.

Foster Kamer2171 days ago
best beyonce songs

The Best Beyoncé Songs

From the start of her career to 'Everything Is Love,' we're counting down the best Beyoncé songs of all time.

Foster Kamer2935 days ago
Kanye West's "Famous" visual

Ranking All 43 of Kanye West's Music Videos

You can trust Kanye West to make gripping, original music videos, with Spike Jonze, Hype Williams, or even himself behind the camera. In honor of his 41st birthday, we’re ranking all 43 of Kanye West’s music videos.

Foster Kamer3023 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

26 of the Worst Lines by Great Rappers

Even the best MCs occasionally fall short.

Foster Kamer3597 days ago
Not Available Lead

Will Carly Rae Jepsen Ever Be As Big As Taylor Swift?

Carly Rae can't stop, won't stop.

Foster Kamer4181 days ago
Not Available Lead

In Which Eddie Huang Rates the Best (and Worst) Coming-of-Age TV Characters

The man behind ABC's newest sitcom Fresh Off The Boat goes down the list of great coming-of-age TV shows to come before it.

Foster Kamer4243 days ago

Iggy Azalea Needs Help With Her Media Criticism, and I Am Happy to Oblige Her for Free

A Complex editor opens up the Illuminati-like curtains on media to explain to Iggy Azalea how it works.

Foster Kamer4255 days ago
Advertisement

Complex News, Year In Review 2014: Anchor Outtakes, Interview Bloopers, Crack-Ups, and Total F**kery

"Fap sesh," and more wit and wisdom from the anchors of Complex News in 2014.

Foster Kamer4280 days ago
Not Available Lead

Mark Hamill Cannot Believe He's Luke Skywalker Again: Hello, World, the Morning's Top Stories in 90 Seconds

All the stories you need to know this morning, in just 90 seconds flat.

Foster Kamer4293 days ago

D'Angelo Shocks The World With New Music After Decade Of Silence: Hello, World, the Morning's Top Stories in 90 Seconds

All the stories you need to know this morning, in just 90 seconds flat.

Foster Kamer4295 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App