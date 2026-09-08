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The 15 Best 'Breaking Bad' Episodes
Celebrate Breaking Bad Day with this look back at the 15 best episodes of 'Breaking Bad', including the iconic "Face Off"
Review: GTA V, The Most Perfect (and Perfectly Disturbing) Game You'll Play This Year
Everything you wanted it to be. Everything the moral majority fears. And then some.
Kanye West's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best
We’re ranking Kanye West’s discography—from worst to best—including ‘The College Dropout,’ ‘Yeezus,’ and his latest 'Bully.'
The 50 Best Rap Videos of the 2000s
The 2000s took hip-hop music videos to the next level. These are the greatest of the decade, featuring videos from Jay-Z, Eminem, Nas, and more.
The 50 Best Rap Videos of the '90s
The '90s was a glorious decade for hip-hop visuals. These were the very greatest.
The 10 Best Rappers of the 2000s
From André 3000 to Jay-Z, these are the rappers who reigned from 2000 to 2009.
32 Best Twerking Anthems
From Uncle Luke of 2 Live Crew’s “I Wanna Rock (Doo Doo Brown)” to City Girls & Cardi B “Twerk”, here are the 32 top twerking song & dancing anthems to know.
The Best Drake Songs
Ahead of Certified Lover Boy, we’re counting down the best Drake songs of all time, including ‘Marvins Room’ ’Hotline Bling' & ‘God’s Plan’.
The Best Beyoncé Songs
From the start of her career to 'Everything Is Love,' we're counting down the best Beyoncé songs of all time.
Ranking All 43 of Kanye West's Music Videos
You can trust Kanye West to make gripping, original music videos, with Spike Jonze, Hype Williams, or even himself behind the camera. In honor of his 41st birthday, we’re ranking all 43 of Kanye West’s music videos.
26 of the Worst Lines by Great Rappers
Even the best MCs occasionally fall short.
Will Carly Rae Jepsen Ever Be As Big As Taylor Swift?
Carly Rae can't stop, won't stop.
In Which Eddie Huang Rates the Best (and Worst) Coming-of-Age TV Characters
The man behind ABC's newest sitcom Fresh Off The Boat goes down the list of great coming-of-age TV shows to come before it.
Iggy Azalea Needs Help With Her Media Criticism, and I Am Happy to Oblige Her for Free
A Complex editor opens up the Illuminati-like curtains on media to explain to Iggy Azalea how it works.
Complex News, Year In Review 2014: Anchor Outtakes, Interview Bloopers, Crack-Ups, and Total F**kery
"Fap sesh," and more wit and wisdom from the anchors of Complex News in 2014.
Mark Hamill Cannot Believe He's Luke Skywalker Again: Hello, World, the Morning's Top Stories in 90 Seconds
All the stories you need to know this morning, in just 90 seconds flat.
D'Angelo Shocks The World With New Music After Decade Of Silence: Hello, World, the Morning's Top Stories in 90 Seconds
All the stories you need to know this morning, in just 90 seconds flat.