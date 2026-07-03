Jada Pinkett

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Will Smith's Ex-Friend Now Wants Him in the Middle of the Jada Pinkett Smith Lawsuit
Pop Culture

Will Smith’s Ex-Friend Wants Him Deposed in $3M Jada Pinkett Smith Lawsuit

After several claims were dismissed, new court filings show Salaam is seeking to question Will Smith under oath in his case against Jada.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 hours ago
Jada Pinkett Smith Moved Back in with Will Smith Two Years Ago
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith 'Moved Back in' With Will Smith Two Years Ago, Source Says

Why Jada’s reported move back in with Will Smith adds a new layer to their separation, the Oscars slap fallout and their future together.

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
Will Smith's Ex-Friend Still Wants to Question Jada Pinkett Smith About Alleged Threats
Pop Culture

Will Smith’s Ex-Friend Wants Jada Pinkett Smith Deposed Over Alleged Death Threat

After losing key claims and owing Jada $32K in legal fees, Will Smith’s ex-associate is still pushing to question her under oath about alleged threats.

Bernadette Giacomazzo14 days ago
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Step Out in Paris to Support Son Jaden
Pop Culture

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Link Up in Paris With Jaden Smith

Will and Jada stepped out with Jaden in Paris as his Christian Louboutin menswear role keeps the family in fashion mode.

Bernadette Giacomazzo23 days ago
Jada Pinkett Smith Awarded $30K in Legal Fees from Will Smith's Ex-Friend
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith Wins $32K Court Battle Against Will Smith’s Ex-Friend

Court strikes key claims over cease-and-desist letter, leaving Will Smith’s ex-associate on the hook for Jada's attorney fees and costs.

Bernadette Giacomazzo57 days ago
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(L-R) Jaden Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Pop Culture

Will and Jada Jet to Paris Fashion Week for Jaden Smith’s Louboutin Debut

Jaden was named Christian Louboutin's first-ever men’s Creative Director in September.

tara mahadevan176 days ago
Willow Smith, Will Smith, and Jaden Smith smiling together at an event, with Willow and Jaden wearing stylish outfits.
Pop Culture

Will Smith Says He Regrets Using ‘Radical Honesty’ to Raise His Kids Jaden and Willow

The 56-year-old shares his two youngest children with Jada Pinkett Smith.

tara mahadevan396 days ago
Will Smith in a black suit and Jada Pinkett Smith in a sheer, patterned dress, posing together at a "Bad Boys" movie premiere
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates Will Smith on Father's Day: 'You Deserve the Rest'

Pinkett Smith thanked the 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' star for being a "devoted" father.

Jaelani Turner-Williams760 days ago
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith posing together; he's in a burgundy suit, she's in a white dress with dots
Pop Culture

Will Smith Declares Jada Pinkett Smith ‘One of the Most Gangsta Ride-or-Dies’ He’s Ever Had

The Smiths, who married in 1997, have been separated since 2016.

Jaelani Turner-Williams792 days ago
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Music

Willow Smith Says Without Famous Parents, She'd Still Be a 'Weirdo and a Crazy Thinker'

In an interview with 'Allure,' the singer explained that she doesn't quite fit the "nepo baby" mold.

Jaelani Turner-Williams806 days ago
Will Smith wearing a plaid blazer and turtleneck at an event
Pop Culture

Will Smith Says You Find the Meaning of Life From Within: 'It's Your Mind Trying to Fathom the Unfathomable'

In a wide-ranging conversation with Complex, Speedy Morman things by asking Will what he thinks is the meaning of life.

Brad Callas843 days ago
Jada Pinkett Smith in a yellow sleeveless top. Taraji P. Henson in black off-shoulder attire with a necklace
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith Sides With Taraji P. Henson About Pay Disparity, Says She's Been Lowballed Because She's 'Married to Will'

Henson made headlines in December when speaking out over Hollywood's pay disparities.

Alex Ocho870 days ago
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith Thwarts Attempted Burglary at Her Los Angeles Residence

The two men were scared off upon discovering the actress was home.

Brad Callas888 days ago
Music

Uncle Murda Shares "Rap Up 2023," Takes Aim at Diddy, André 3000, Sexyy Red, and More (UPDATE)

The rapper was not impressed with André's instrumental solo album.

Joe Price928 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith Credits Will Smith's Oscars Slap With Saving Their Marriage: 'Who Knows Where Our Relationship Would Be'

“After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him,” Pinkett Smith said.

Brad Callas950 days ago
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates 'Perfect' Thanksgiving With Will Smith and Their 3 Kids

The Smith Family had a Thanksgiving of #gratitude.

Jaelani Turner-Williams965 days ago

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