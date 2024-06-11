Will Smith Jokingly Questions If Martin Lawrence Should Be Giving Relationship Advice by Pointing Out His 2 Divorces

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence gave some grown man advice on relationships while sitting down for Complex's GOAT Talk.
With the conversation tied to their new blockbuster Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the duo pulled a card that read, "GOAT relationship advice?"
"Treat the person how you want to be treated," Lawrence put it plainly at around the 3:45-minute mark of the video above,
"How's that come out for you in your life?" Smith asked.
"Well, I have two divorces," Lawrence responded, to which Smith laughed.
It's noteworthy to mention that Lawrence's ex-wives, Patricia Southall and Shamicka Gibbs, attended the premiere of the new Bad Boys.
"So you was like, 'Fuck that advice?'" Smith joked.
"I must have forgot, but I'm getting better," Lawrence said.
Smith, who's been separated from his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, since 2016, went a bit deeper with the advice, sharing that "It's impossible to make a person happy."
While Smith gave a similar message in his 2021 memoir, Will, he elaborated, adding, "Don't even play the game and don't try to have a person make you happy."
He continued, "You have to discover your happiness and cultivate your happiness on your own and they have to cultivate theirs on their own. And you come together sharing the happiness you have versus trying to get happiness from them."
The Smiths still show up for each other publicly, and the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star told Entertainment Tonight last month that he considers his wife of 27 years to be "one of the most gangsta ride-or-die's" in his life.
Pinkett Smith announced the separation in her 2023 memoir, Worthy, which was followed by a sitdown with Hoda Kotba on Today.