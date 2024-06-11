Will Smith Jokingly Questions If Martin Lawrence Should Be Giving Relationship Advice by Pointing Out His 2 Divorces

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence gave some grown man advice on relationships while sitting down for Complex's GOAT Talk.

With the conversation tied to their new blockbuster Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the duo pulled a card that read, "GOAT relationship advice?"

"Treat the person how you want to be treated," Lawrence put it plainly at around the 3:45-minute mark of the video above,

"How's that come out for you in your life?" Smith asked.

"Well, I have two divorces," Lawrence responded, to which Smith laughed.

It's noteworthy to mention that Lawrence's ex-wives, Patricia Southall and Shamicka Gibbs, attended the premiere of the new Bad Boys.

"So you was like, 'Fuck that advice?'" Smith joked.

"I must have forgot, but I'm getting better," Lawrence said.