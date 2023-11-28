T.I. Makes Fun of King Harris for Not Knowing 2Pac Was an Actor, Will Smith Was a Rapper

T.I. was in utter shock when his son King Harris was unaware that 2Pac and Will Smith had different occupations in their early days.
In the latest episode of Complex's GOAT Talk, the father-and-son duo discussed some of their all-time greats, with T.I. pulling a card that read "GOAT Rapper Turned Actor?"
"Bet you expect me to say me now, wouldn't you?" the Atlanta native joked at the 45-second mark, referring to his extensive movie career. His breakout role was Rashad Swann in the 2006 coming-of-age film ATL.
"Man, 2Pac," he added, to the confusion of his son.
"2Pac was an actor?" King said. "I didn't know was an actor. I thought that was a lookalike 2Pac."
The 19-year-old admitted that while he's seen 1992's Juice, he didn't watch the credits roll, prompting T.I. to reply, "How could you embarass me like this?"
While King, also known as Kid Saiyan, shared that he'd never seen 2Pac play Lucky alongside Janet Jackson in 1993's Poetic Justice, he seemed privy to Ice Cube having a film career, naming him his GOAT actor-rapper.
"I rock with Cube, he the OG," T.I. said. "Can't forget Will Smith."
The response blindsided King, who didn't know that the Oscar-winner was once The Fresh Prince, disappointing his father yet again.
"Bro, I don't know no Will Smith song!" King said, before taking a jab at another actor-rapper. "That's like asking me what's a Nick Cannon song?"
But T.I. didn't see the relation, saying "Nick Cannon has no hits" before King asked him about Smith's hits. T.I. schooled his son, sharing that Smith was the first rapper to win a hip-hop Grammy Award (alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff).
"He's the one that opened the door for rappers to come in, go to the Grammys and stunt, man."
King was still bewildered, asking about Smith's recent music, although the Emancipation actor is reportedly prepping a comeback album with Joyner Lucas.
"I feel like y'all about to tell me Denzel Washington is a rapper," King joked.
T.I. and King seem to be on friendlier terms just days after getting into a scuffle during an Atlanta Falcons game on Sunday, which also involved T.I.'s wife and King's mother, Tiny Harris.