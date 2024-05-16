Will Smith Declares Jada Pinkett Smith ‘One of the Most Gangsta Ride-or-Dies’ He’s Ever Had

Separated or not, Jada Pinkett Smith still plays a huge role in Will Smith's life.

The Oscar-winner attended a screening of his upcoming action-comedy, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, where he spoke to Entertainment Tonight about whom he considers a "ride or die" in his life. Along with mentioning fellow friends and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum DJ Jazzy Jeff and Alfonso Ribiero, Smith also namechecked his wife of 26 years.

"It's funny, I was just talking about this, I have always been blessed that there has never been a time in my life when I didn't look to the side and have a ride or die right there," Smith told ET. "Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-die's I've ever had."

While the couple is still married, they quietly separated in 2016, a revelation that Pinkett Smith shared in her 2023 memoir, Worthy. The news was also publicized in the actresses' sit-down with Hoda Kotba on Today last year, ahead of the book's release.

"Why it fractured, that’s a lot of things," the Set It Off star said around the 2:40 mark of the video below. "I think by the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."