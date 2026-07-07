Jada Pinkett Smith 'Moved Back in' With Will Smith Two Years Ago, Source Says

After years of questions about where their relationship stood, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have quietly taken a major step forward: they're living together again. According to People, the couple has resumed sharing a home. "Jada moved back in with Will two years ago,” the insider said. “They are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other.” The revelation puts recent months into sharper focus. From Paris Fashion Week to the Fourth of July in Philadelphia, the Smiths have been spending plenty of time together in public—and according to the new report, they've also been sharing a home behind the scenes.

Salaam sued Jada for $3 million in late 2025, alleging she threatened him during a 2021 confrontation and later orchestrated a campaign of intimidation after he refused to help manage the fallout from Will's 2022 Oscars slap of Chris Rock. Jada has repeatedly denied the allegations, previously calling similar claims "nonsense" on The Breakfast Club. A judge later dismissed key portions of Salaam's lawsuit under California's anti-SLAPP law and ordered him to pay more than $32,000 in Jada's legal fees. Salaam has since asked the court to lower that amount and is also seeking an order compelling Jada to sit for another deposition.