Jada Pinkett Smith 'Moved Back in' With Will Smith Two Years Ago, Source Says

After years of questions about where their relationship stood, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have quietly taken a major step forward: they're living together again. According to People, the couple has resumed sharing a home.
"Jada moved back in with Will two years ago,” the insider said. “They are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other.”
The revelation puts recent months into sharper focus. From Paris Fashion Week to the Fourth of July in Philadelphia, the Smiths have been spending plenty of time together in public—and according to the new report, they've also been sharing a home behind the scenes.
Their latest family appearance came in Paris, where they reunited to celebrate son Jaden Smith's growing fashion career. The longtime couple attended Christian Louboutin's Spring/Summer 2027 menswear presentation alongside Jaden, daughter Willow Smith, Will's son Trey Smith, and Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. Days earlier, they were also photographed walking arm-in-arm after dinner with Jaden in the French capital.
The family reunion didn't end there. The same source says Jada was by Will's side again over the July 4 weekend in Philadelphia, where the Oscar winner performed during the city's 250th anniversary celebration after weather pushed his set back until 2 a.m. "Jada was there with him as she always is," the insider said.
The update marks another turn in one of Hollywood's most unconventional marriages. In 2023, Jada revealed that she and Will had been living separately since 2016, even though they never divorced.
"We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us," she said at the time. "I'm going to be by his side... but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself."
Even as their relationship appeared to stabilize, the couple found themselves dealing with legal battles tied to former Will Smith associate Bilaal Salaam.
Salaam sued Jada for $3 million in late 2025, alleging she threatened him during a 2021 confrontation and later orchestrated a campaign of intimidation after he refused to help manage the fallout from Will's 2022 Oscars slap of Chris Rock. Jada has repeatedly denied the allegations, previously calling similar claims "nonsense" on The Breakfast Club.
A judge later dismissed key portions of Salaam's lawsuit under California's anti-SLAPP law and ordered him to pay more than $32,000 in Jada's legal fees. Salaam has since asked the court to lower that amount and is also seeking an order compelling Jada to sit for another deposition.