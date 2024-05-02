Willow Smith Says That If Her Parents Weren't Famous, She'd Still Be a 'Weirdo and a Crazy Thinker'

Don't try to pin the "nepo baby" status on Willow Smith.

In an interview with Allure Magazine, the 23-year-old detailed that although her parents are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, she's dismissing all talks of benefiting from nepotism.

Like her older brother, Jaden Smith, Willow has built a fruitful music career, and will deliver her sixth album, Empathogen, on May 3, but regardless of having famous parents, she'd still be a "weirdo and a crazy thinker."

“I truly believe that my spirit is a strong spirit and that, even if my parents weren't who they were, I would still be a weirdo and a crazy thinker," she told the publication.

She continued, "I definitely think that a little bit of insecurity has driven me harder because people do think that the only reason I'm successful is because of my parents. That has driven me to work really hard to try to prove them wrong. But nowadays, I don't need to prove shit to anybody.’"