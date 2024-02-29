Jada Pinkett Smith Sides With Taraji P. Henson About Pay Disparity, Says She's Been Lowballed Because She's 'Married to Will'

"I'm only human and it seems every time I do something and I break another glass ceiling, when it's time to renegotiate, I'm at the bottom again like I never did what I just did, and I'm tired," she added. "It wears on you. Because what does that mean? What is that telling you?"

On a new episode of NPR’s It’s Been a Minute podcast, Smith applauded Henson’s courage to speak up.

“My heart broke for Taraji, and I was also happy [to see] how courageous she was to speak about it in the way that she did,” said Smith, per the Hollywood Reporter. “One of the things with Taraji is that she is the breadwinner of her family. Her pressures would be different than mine. I have to put that out front, because if it’s time to walk away, that’s not always the solution. Because what people don’t understand with us as Black entertainers, we carry a lot of people with us.”

“People would literally say, ‘Well, you don’t need it. You’re married to Will [Smith],'” Smith added, explaining that this line of thinking played a role in her moving to the production side of Hollywood to “remedy” the issue. “It’s not to say that I won’t get in front of the camera, but what it takes for me to get in front of the camera, it’s more. Just in regards to the kind of roles that I want to play or that interest me. And I’m thinking about directing.”

Taraji’s frustrations have been met with mixed responses. Gabrielle Union jumped on the “Of Course” trend on TikTok to denounce Hollywood’s unfair treatment of Black actresses. Keke Palmer and Mo’Nique also chimed in to share their support.

50 Cent offered to help Henson out, citing the undisclosed salary he reportedly forced Starz to pay Mary J. Blige to appear on Power Book II: Ghost, which he executive produces.

However, Vivica A. Fox, Henson’s former Empire co-star, told TMZ in January that she couldn’t relate to Taraji’s experience, saying, “But to get your peace out is important. I totally understand that and I love my girls for looking out for each other. But I'm good."

Fox later clarified her comments during an interview with Brown Girl Grinding published earlier this month, telling host Loren LaRosa that what’s important is “getting the work done.”