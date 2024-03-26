Will Smith Says You Find the Meaning of Life From Within: 'It's Your Mind Trying to Fathom the Unfathomable'

Will Smith was the latest guest on Complex's 360 With Speedy Morman, and the Oscar-winning actor didn't disappoint.

In a wide-ranging conversation that covered topics such as success, fame, money, and happiness, Speedy ended things by asking Will what he thinks is the meaning of life.

"That's a big one. Even the concept of the meaning of life, is your mind trying to fathom the unfathomable," Smith said at around the 25:40 mark.

Will then asked Speedy to sit there with him for 30 seconds, in a meditative place of silence. After the 30 seconds was up, Smith told Speedy to "look at you, while you're looking at me."

"That's where you will find the meaning of life," Will said. "Whenever you can make peace with that, that's the meaning of life."