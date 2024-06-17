Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates Will Smith on Father's Day: 'You Deserve the Rest'

Jada Pinkett Smith continues to ride for her longtime husband, Will Smith.
On Father's Day (June 16), the actress shared an Instagram post that showed herself, Smith, Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino and their three children, Willow, Jaden and Trey, playfully posing over the Bad Boys: Ride or Die actor while he snoozed outside.
The second part of the Instagram carousel was of a navy and white dad cap–presumably gifted to Smith–that read 'Happy Zaddy Day.'
"Will thank you for being a devoted girl dad/boy dad and doing all you do. Happy Father’s Day … you deserve the rest✨" Pinkett Smith captioned the post.
Smith's probably catching up on as much sleep as possible after going on a massive promo run for his new Martin Lawrence-assisted flick, which earned a whopping $56.5 million in its first week. The overall franchise has grossed more than $1 billion dollars.
Pinkett Smith's Father's Day shout-out is a sweet gesture, although unsurprising, since the Worthy author has actively supported her husband despite being separated for eight years.
While Smith separately wrote about some of their marital issues in his 2022 memoir, Will, Pinkett Smith detailed the separation, which was publicly announced on TODAY last year.
“Why it fractured, that’s a lot of things,” she said at the time. “I think by the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”