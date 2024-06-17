Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates Will Smith on Father's Day: 'You Deserve the Rest'

Jada Pinkett Smith continues to ride for her longtime husband, Will Smith.

On Father's Day (June 16), the actress shared an Instagram post that showed herself, Smith, Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino and their three children, Willow, Jaden and Trey, playfully posing over the Bad Boys: Ride or Die actor while he snoozed outside.

The second part of the Instagram carousel was of a navy and white dad cap–presumably gifted to Smith–that read 'Happy Zaddy Day.'

"Will thank you for being a devoted girl dad/boy dad and doing all you do. Happy Father’s Day … you deserve the rest✨" Pinkett Smith captioned the post.