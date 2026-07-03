Jada Pinkett Smith

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Will Smith's Ex-Friend Now Wants Him in the Middle of the Jada Pinkett Smith Lawsuit
Pop Culture

Will Smith’s Ex-Friend Wants Him Deposed in $3M Jada Pinkett Smith Lawsuit

After several claims were dismissed, new court filings show Salaam is seeking to question Will Smith under oath in his case against Jada.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: Charlamagne tha God attends 2026 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attends the Louboutin Capsule Collection By Jaden Smith Launch as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2026 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Charlamagne Tha God on News Jada Pinkett Smith Moved Back in With Will: 'You Need a Substack'

The couple reportedly moved back in together after splitting in 2016.

Jaelani Turner-Williams10 days ago
Jada Pinkett Smith Moved Back in with Will Smith Two Years Ago
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith 'Moved Back in' With Will Smith Two Years Ago, Source Says

Why Jada’s reported move back in with Will Smith adds a new layer to their separation, the Oscars slap fallout and their future together.

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
Will Smith's Ex-Friend Still Wants to Question Jada Pinkett Smith About Alleged Threats
Pop Culture

Will Smith’s Ex-Friend Wants Jada Pinkett Smith Deposed Over Alleged Death Threat

After losing key claims and owing Jada $32K in legal fees, Will Smith’s ex-associate is still pushing to question her under oath about alleged threats.

Bernadette Giacomazzo14 days ago
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Step Out in Paris to Support Son Jaden
Pop Culture

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Link Up in Paris With Jaden Smith

Will and Jada stepped out with Jaden in Paris as his Christian Louboutin menswear role keeps the family in fashion mode.

Bernadette Giacomazzo23 days ago
Advertisement
(L-R) Bilaal Salaam, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith.
Pop Culture

Will Smith's Former Friend Claims He's Homeless and Can't Pay Jada Pinkett Legal Fees

Bilaal Salaam said he's unable to come up with the $32,000 he was ordered to pay Jada after his emotional distress case against her was dismissed.

tara mahadevan29 days ago
A person in a black leather jacket and patterned boots sits on a red chair, leaning on one hand, wearing sunglasses.
Style

Jaden Smith Steps Into Christian Louboutin

Will Lavin38 days ago
Christian Louboutin

Presented By

Christian Louboutin

Jada Pinkett Smith Awarded $30K in Legal Fees from Will Smith's Ex-Friend
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith Wins $32K Court Battle Against Will Smith’s Ex-Friend

Court strikes key claims over cease-and-desist letter, leaving Will Smith’s ex-associate on the hook for Jada's attorney fees and costs.

Bernadette Giacomazzo57 days ago
Chris Rock at the "Funny AF With Kevin Hart" semi-final held at The United Theater on May 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Chris Rock Recalls Clashing With 2Pac Over a Woman, Almost Fighting

The entertainers almost came to blows over a joke that Rock made during the 1996 MTV VMAs.

Jaelani Turner-Williams64 days ago
Advertisement
Jada Pinkett Smith with short blonde hair, wearing a black outfit and jewelry, at an event with a red-lit background.
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith Asks Judge to Make Will Smith’s Ex Friend Pay $49,000 Legal Bill

Jada says Will's former friend, Bilaal Salaam, should cover her costs after parts of his emotional distress lawsuit were tossed.

Alex Ocho85 days ago
Fat Joe performing, Kanye West in a black jacket, and Will Smith clapping on stage.
Music

Fat Joe Recalls Chaotic Day Involving Kanye and Visit to Will Smith After Oscars Slap

Joe recalled telling Ye that he was "bugging the f**k out," but telling Smith that he still "loves" him.

Joe Price92 days ago
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in stylish black outfits, smiling and waving at an event.
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Will Smith's Ex-Friend Alleging He Fled Country Over Family's Threats

Bilaal Salaam accused Jada and Will Smith of making threats against his life in a $3 million lawsuit.

Joe Price99 days ago
(L-R) Jaden Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Pop Culture

Will and Jada Jet to Paris Fashion Week for Jaden Smith’s Louboutin Debut

Jaden was named Christian Louboutin's first-ever men’s Creative Director in September.

tara mahadevan176 days ago
(L-R) 2Pac and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Pop Culture

New 2Pac Auction Includes 1986 Jada Pinkett Smith Birthday Invite and Early Demo Tape

The Wax Poetics-presented auction includes an early cassette that 'Pac recorded as a member of the group Born Busy.

Jaelani Turner-Williams183 days ago
Advertisement
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Push Back on Ex-Friend's $3M Lawsuit, Calling It 'Crap'
Pop Culture

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Push Back on Ex-Friend's $3M Lawsuit, Calling It 'Crap'

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are reportedly furious about the $3 million lawsuit filed by Will’s former friend.

Bernadette Giacomazzo224 days ago
Jada Pinkett Smith Hit with $3M Lawsuit from Will Smith's Longtime Friend Following Alleged Threats
Pop Culture

Will Smith’s Longtime Friend Sues Jada Pinkett Smith for $3M Over Alleged Threats

Jada Pinkett Smith allegedly told Bilaal Salaam that he would 'catch a bullet' if he continued to gossip about her.

Bernadette Giacomazzo227 days ago
Willow Smith.
Music

Willow Smith Questions Whether Asking Someone on a Date Is 'Old-School'

The musician said she "doesn't remember" the last time someone asked her out.

Jaelani Turner-Williams279 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App