GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Will Smith’s Ex-Friend Wants Jada Pinkett Smith Deposed Over Alleged Death Threat

After losing key claims and owing Jada $32K in legal fees, Will Smith’s ex-associate is still pushing to question her under oath about alleged threats.

Will Smith's Ex-Friend Still Wants to Question Jada Pinkett Smith About Alleged Threats
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Christian Louboutin

A legal battle involving Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has taken another turn, with former family associate Bilaal Salaam asking a California judge to compel Jada to sit for a deposition as his lawsuit against her proceeds.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Salaam wants the court to order Pinkett Smith to appear for questioning within 30 days. He claims he previously noticed her deposition for May 20 but says she did not appear. Now, he's asking the court to compel her testimony, arguing that he needs to question her about communications involving him and whether she authorized anyone to threaten him.

The latest filing comes months after much of Salaam's case was significantly narrowed. Earlier this year, a judge granted key portions of Jada's anti-SLAPP motion, striking multiple allegations tied to protected speech and later ordering Salaam to pay her $32,836 in attorney fees.

More recently, Salaam told the court he was unable to pay the judgment, claiming he is "certified homeless" and requesting either a reduced amount or a payment plan.

Despite those setbacks, Salaam is continuing to pursue the remaining claims.

According to the new filing, Salaam believes Jada's testimony is essential to proving his case. He alleges tensions escalated after he declined to help manage the fallout from the 2022 Academy Awards, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage.

Salaam has previously claimed Jada became upset after he refused to assist with what he characterized as crisis management and that he later received threats after plans for a memoir about his relationship with the Smith family became known.

Jada has consistently denied those allegations. Her attorneys argue she has already been questioned under oath in a separate legal matter involving Salaam and contend that any additional deposition should be narrowly limited.

According to a legal letter included with Salaam's filing, Pinkett Smith's legal team believes any further questioning should be capped at one hour because the lawsuits involve substantially overlapping issues.

The dispute traces back to Salaam's $3 million lawsuit filed in late 2025. In that complaint, he alleged Jada confronted him during Will Smith's birthday celebration in September 2021 and warned that if he continued discussing her private business publicly, he would "end up missing or catch a bullet."

He also alleged she demanded he sign a nondisclosure agreement and later participated in a retaliatory campaign against him.

Pinkett Smith has repeatedly rejected those accusations. In a 2023 appearance on The Breakfast Club, she dismissed similar claims as "nonsense." Since then, her legal team has successfully trimmed significant portions of Salaam's lawsuit, while separate litigation involving Salaam has expanded to include a defamation suit filed by Will Smith's ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.

Related Stories

Will Smith Signs Multi-Picture Deal with Paramount Pictures
Pop Culture

Will Smith Signs Multi-Picture Deal With Paramount Pictures

The first-look deal includes a commitment to developing star vehicles for the Oscar-winning superstar.

Bernadette Giacomazzo322 days ago
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Step Out in Paris to Support Son Jaden
Pop Culture

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Link Up in Paris With Jaden Smith

Will and Jada stepped out with Jaden in Paris as his Christian Louboutin menswear role keeps the family in fashion mode.

Bernadette Giacomazzo33 days ago
Jada Pinkett Smith Awarded $30K in Legal Fees from Will Smith's Ex-Friend
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith Wins $32K Court Battle Against Will Smith’s Ex-Friend

Court strikes key claims over cease-and-desist letter, leaving Will Smith’s ex-associate on the hook for Jada's attorney fees and costs.

Bernadette Giacomazzo67 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App