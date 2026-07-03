Hugh Jackman

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From Ellen DeGeneres to Alec Baldwin, being an amazing Oscars host takes a sense of humor, major charm, and a dash of wit. Some hosts have absolutely killed it, while others have let us down. Let’s focus on the positives and take a look at the 10 best Oscars hosts from previous years.
Victoria L. Johnson

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The venture-backed startup just launched with a simple question: Why is everyone taking the same thing?
Life

Two Founders Take Aim at the Brand Backed by Hugh Jackman and Joe Rogan

The venture-backed startup just launched with a simple question: Why is everyone taking the same thing?

Maggie Ekberg40 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 03: Hugh Jackman takes part in SiriusXM's Front Row with Gina Chick hosted by Hugh Jackman at SiriusXM Studios on June 03, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Hugh Jackman Admits to Having Internal 'Rage' That 'Rarely' Comes Out

The actor has learned to compartmentalize his anger, which occasionally comes out when he plays X-Men character Wolverine.

Jaelani Turner-Williams43 days ago
hugh jackman
Pop Culture

Hugh Jackman Shares Shirtless Photo, Details How He Got Ripped for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Before getting into the Wolverine suit for 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' actor Hugh Jackman consistently hit the gym.

Jaelani Turner-Williams680 days ago
Hugh Jackman in a black suit and Ryan Reynolds in a black blazer over a white shirt, standing together at a movie premiere with Deadpool artwork in the background
Pop Culture

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Earns $205 Million in Opening Weekend

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starring film is the third in the 'Deadpool' franchise.

tara mahadevan719 days ago
Ceramic cup shaped like Wolverine's head, with a large open mouth
Pop Culture

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Popcorn Bucket Draws Horny Reactions—And a Response From 'Dune' Director (UPDATE)

The design pokes fun at the suggestive 'Dune 2' popcorn bucket, aptly dubbed the "wormussy."

Joshua Espinoza778 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Logan' Director James Mangold on Hugh Jackman's Return as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'

Jackman's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut comes seven years after he retired the X-Men character in 2017's 'Logan.'

Brad Callas1119 days ago
This is an image of Hugh Jackman
Pop Culture

Hugh Jackman Says He Damaged His Vocal Cords Playing Wolverine By 'Grunting' and 'Yelling'

Actor Hugh Jackman, known for his role as the Wolverine, said that he might have permanently damaged his vocal cords by constantly grunting and yelling.

Starr Savoy1237 days ago
Hugh Jackman at a special screening of "The Son" held at Crosby Street Hotel
Pop Culture

Hugh Jackman Says He'll Spend Months Training for His Wolverine Return in 'Deadpool 3'

The actor will reprise his X-Men role in the 'Deadpool' sequel, starring Ryan Reynolds: "I’ve learned you can’t rush it. I’ve learned that it takes time."

Joshua Espinoza1287 days ago
Hugh Jackman attends the "Son" premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Pop Culture

Hugh Jackman Says 'X-Men' Director Bryan Singer's Reported On-Set Behavior 'Would Not Happen Now'

Hugh Jackman spoke on his experience making the early 'X-Men' films, which were directed by Bryan Singer, who has since been accused of sexual assault.

Jose Martinez1289 days ago
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds
Pop Culture

Hugh Jackman Hints That His and Ryan Reynolds’ Characters Will 'Hate Each Other' in 'Deadpool 3'

With Hugh Jackman set to make his MCU debut in Deadpool 3, the X-Men vet has shed light on his relationship with Ryan Reynolds character in the film

Brad Callas1299 days ago
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Hugh Jackman
Pop Culture

Hugh Jackman Assures Fans Wolverine's 'Deadpool 3' Return Will Not 'Screw With' His 'Logan' Swan Song

With Wolverine set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 'Deadpool 3,' Jackman is assuring fans that the film won't mess with the 'Logan' timeline.

Brad Callas1305 days ago
Ryan and Hugh together again
Pop Culture

Hugh Jackman Reveals How He Decided to Return as Wolverine Opposite Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool

Hugh Jackson spoke about what sparked his interest in reprising his role as Wolverine for the tentatively titled 'Deadpool 3' starring his friend Ryan Reynolds.

Jose Martinez1360 days ago
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds deadpool.
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Announces Hugh Jackman Returning As Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3' (UPDATE)

Hugh Jackman will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in ‘Deadpool 3.’ Ryan Reynolds announced the surprise news on Tuesday via Twitter.

Brad Callas1389 days ago
The Weeknd arrives to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards
Music

The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, and More Participating in Ukraine Social Media Rally That Aims to Raise Billions in Aid

Stand Up for Ukraine aims to raise funds to help people displaced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Pharrell, U2, and more will join the social media rally.

Brenton Blanchet1572 days ago
hugh Jackman
Pop Culture

Hugh Jackman Honors 'Extraordinary' Father in Instagram Post Following Death

Taking to the app, the 'X-Men' star shared that his dad died on Sunday, with a heartfelt tribute, sharing that he is "filled with such gratitude and love."

Brenton Blanchet1775 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here's What Hugh Jackman Said About a Potential Return as Wolverine

In a new interview with Jake Hamilton, Hugh Jackman finally addressed the rumors swirling around his potential return as Wolverine to the MCU.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1802 days ago

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