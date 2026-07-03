Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Say Fox Sent Support for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: “Rooting For You Guys”
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Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman open up on their first MCU film ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’Jacob Kramer
Australia has golden soil, wealth for toil, and a surprising amount of cast members from Spider-Man: Far From Home. Catch the full list here.Rachael Evans
Fans are convinced the actor will reprise his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speculation began after he posted a photo with Marvel boss Kevin Feige.Joshua Espinoza
From Ellen DeGeneres to Alec Baldwin, being an amazing Oscars host takes a sense of humor, major charm, and a dash of wit. Some hosts have absolutely killed it, while others have let us down. Let’s focus on the positives and take a look at the 10 best Oscars hosts from previous years.Victoria L. Johnson