Jack Johnson

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Rage Against the Machine
Music

Rage Against the Machine, Denzel Curry, Halsey, Freddie Gibbs to Play Festival D’été de Québec 2022

Québec City's Festival D’été de Québec announces its 2022 lineup featuring performances by Halsey, Alanis Morissette, Maroon 5, Denzel Curry, and more.

Bianca Thompson1480 days ago
Mahershala Ali attends the 71st Emmy Awards
Pop Culture

Mahershala Ali Will Play Boxing Icon Jack Johnson in New HBO Limited Series

The six-part series is titled 'Unruly' and will be a "no-holds-barred telling of Johnson’s life." The series was first put into development at HBO in 2013.

Xavier Hamilton2208 days ago

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