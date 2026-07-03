Hopsin

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Latest Stories

Joyner Lucas
Music

It Looks Like Hopsin and Joyner Lucas Are Beefing on Social Media

Sometimes rap beefs start over the smallest comments, and the newly formed beef between Hopsin and Joyner Lucas is certainly one of those beefs.

Joe Price2856 days ago
Don't Need You video
Music

Premiere: Jarren Benton and Hopsin Turn Up at a 60th Birthday Party in "Don't Need You" Video

Jarren Benton links up with his former label boss Hopsin for the lead single from his new Roc Nation-released project "Yuck Fou."

Joe Price2912 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Hopsin Is Threatening to Leave Funk Volume

The rapper also put Funk Volume co-founder Damien Ritter on blast.

Corbin Reiff3849 days ago
Music

Interview: Jarren Benton On Hopsin, Standing Out in Atlanta, and Popping Off Later in Life (Video)

The Funk Volume artist talks about coming up in the industry at 32.

Luis Paez-Pumar4344 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Interview: Hopsin Talks About Molly, Wanting To Quit Rap, & Calls Lord Jamar An "Irrelevant Old Fart"

The Funk Volume rapper isn't sure he wants to continue to rap.

Nicholas Sella4617 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Video: Jarren Benton f/ Hopsin & SwizZz "Go Off"

The Funk Volume crew brings their regular spazmatic energy.

Tyler Keyes4782 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Video: Nardwuar Interviews Hopsin

This should be good.

Andrew Martin4929 days ago
Music

Music Links of The Day

Body oils and beards with Freeway, a discussion with Hopsin, and is trolling a viable career path in music?

Daniel Isenberg4993 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Video: Hopsin "Ill Mind Of Hopsin 5"

Hopsin drops another viral video for the masses.

Eric Diep5112 days ago
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Music

Video: Hopsin "Hop Madness"

A new set of visuals from one of hip-hop's new characters.

Jacob Moore5237 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Video: Tech N9ne f/ B.o.B & Hopsin "Am I A Psycho?"

Music video? More like a short horror film.

Andrew Martin5290 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Video: Hopsin, Dizzy Wright, & SwizZz "Funk Volume 2012"

The trio is gearing up for a big year.

Jacob Moore5321 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Video: Hopsin "Ill Mind of Hopsin 4"

The West Coast MC got our attention with this one.

Ernest Baker5451 days ago
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