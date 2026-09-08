Tyler Keyes Portrait

Tyler Keyes

Joined July 2014 | 54 posts
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Latest Stories

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Watch V Files First Episode of "Out Hear" With Mykki Blanco and A-Trak

Spend the afternoon with Mykki Blanco and A-Trak in V Files' new music segment.

Tyler Keyes4734 days ago
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Video: Nemo Achida "Slave to the Wave"

Nemo directs a unique mini story to celebrate his new LP release.

Tyler Keyes4734 days ago

Diplo Announces New EP featuring RiFF RAFF, Action Bronson, Travis Porter, & More.

Diplo Announces New EP, "Revolution."

Tyler Keyes4755 days ago
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Video: Freeway & The Jacka "Combine the Coasts"

West meets East as the pair prep their upcoming collaborative album.

Tyler Keyes4756 days ago
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Video: Vali f/ Wiz Khalifa "Dimes"

The Rostrom Records signee adds visuals to her latest single.

Tyler Keyes4756 days ago
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Album Stream: Exile "Zip Disks & Floppies"

The MPC alien releases his new instrumental project.

Tyler Keyes4763 days ago
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Just Blaze & Baauer Talk About Playing "Higher" For Jay Z & Beyoncé For The First Time

In the most recent "Back & Forth."

Tyler Keyes4769 days ago
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Listen: The LOX "Summer's Too Hot"

D-Block is back.

Tyler Keyes4770 days ago

Video: Reese "Reese Mane La Flare"

The ATL representer teams up with producer Zaytoven.

Tyler Keyes4770 days ago
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The 10 People You Meet While Walking Home From the Bar

The characters of last call.

Tyler Keyes4776 days ago
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Listen: Migos f/ L.E.P. Bogus Boys "Dark Side"

The ATL trio recruits Count and Moonie for their latest track.

Tyler Keyes4776 days ago
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Video: Ty Dolla $ign f/ Wiz Khalifa "Irie"

The two MC's showcase their love for herb.

Tyler Keyes4776 days ago
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Scott Storch Robbed at Gunpoint in NYC

"Gunmen threatened to kill me."

Tyler Keyes4776 days ago
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Listen: Cam Meekins "Joe Flacco"

Unlike NFL quarterback Joe Flacco, you don't want to pass.

Tyler Keyes4777 days ago
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Listen: Rapsody f/ Phonte & Jay Electronica "Jedi Code"

Produced by 9th Wonder.

Tyler Keyes4777 days ago
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Juicy J Set to Produce Posthumous Pimp C Album Of Unreleased Material

That same talent that brought you "International Players Anthem."

Tyler Keyes4785 days ago

Listen: Chet Faker f/ Kilo Kish "Melt"

The Australian singer melts on his fresh new single.

Tyler Keyes4785 days ago
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Video: Dizzy Wright f/ SwizZz "The Flavor"

The Funk Volume pair hit the deserts of Nevada.

Tyler Keyes4785 days ago

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