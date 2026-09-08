Ernest Baker Portrait

Ernest Baker

Joined July 2014 | 324 posts
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Latest Stories

Ice Cube wears a White Sox cap and a black jacket, holding a red, white, and blue object to his mouth, with a serious expression. He has had lyrics he's had to edit.

A History of Rappers Being Forced to Censor Their Lyrics

Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-winning duet with SZA, “Luther,” highlights a long hip-hop tradition: rappers censoring lyrics to clear a sample. Here’s a brief history of the practice.

Ernest Baker227 days ago
Jay-Z sitting on a chair wearing a jersey, with a woman lying on a chair next to him, wearing a cap, in a room with shelves of shoes.

The 50 Best Rap Videos of the 2000s

The 2000s took hip-hop music videos to the next level. These are the greatest of the decade, featuring videos from Jay-Z, Eminem, Nas, and more.

Ernest Baker400 days ago
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg sitting together, both wearing black outfits. Dr. Dre has a cap, and Snoop Dogg wears a beanie.

The 50 Best Rap Videos of the '90s

The '90s was a glorious decade for hip-hop visuals. These were the very greatest.

Ernest Baker432 days ago
SZA in a red outfit and Kendrick Lamar in a blue jacket on stage, singing energetically with a dark audience background.

Every No. 1 Rap Song in Hot 100 History

Historically, it's been rare for rap songs to reach No. 1. Here's a look at every time, from Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" to Kendrick Lamar's "luther."

Ernest Baker482 days ago
Cardi B x Megan Thee Stallion

32 Best Twerking Anthems

From Uncle Luke of 2 Live Crew’s “I Wanna Rock (Doo Doo Brown)” to City Girls &amp; Cardi B “Twerk”, here are the 32 top twerking song &amp; dancing anthems to know.

Ernest Baker1700 days ago
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Kanye West's "Famous" visual

Ranking All 43 of Kanye West's Music Videos

You can trust Kanye West to make gripping, original music videos, with Spike Jonze, Hype Williams, or even himself behind the camera. In honor of his 41st birthday, we’re ranking all 43 of Kanye West’s music videos.

Ernest Baker3023 days ago
rapper mix tape dipset diplomats

The 50 Best Rapper Mixtapes

Over the past decade, mixtapes have become just as important as albums. From 50 Cent to Young Jeezy, we rank the greatest ones ever released.

Ernest Baker3122 days ago
Cardi B

30 Rap Songs That Say Nice Things About Women

Hip-hop is an art form that carries multiple dimensions, and believe it or not, it often has nice things to say about women. Take a look at (and listen to) our picks, and don’t forget to show the ladies in your life some love.

Ernest Baker3143 days ago
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I’m Giving Up on Lil Wayne

Maybe "Tha Carter V" should never come out.

Ernest Baker4256 days ago
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Way More Fresher With Way Less Effort: Leonardo DiCaprio Is My Only Role Model

Explaining why the least cool dude in the world is the coolest dude in the world.

Ernest Baker4374 days ago
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The 25 Best Kid Cudi Songs

On the five year anniversary of his first album, we count down the best Kid Cudi songs.

Ernest Baker4385 days ago
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'Yeezus' Was Too Far Ahead of Its Time

A year later, rap is still catching up with Kanye West's most experimental album.

Ernest Baker4472 days ago
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"Tha Carter V" Is Already A Classic

"Tha Carter V" Is Already A Classic

Ernest Baker4507 days ago
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Interview: YG Talks "My Krazy Life" Reception, Relationship With His Mom, & Monogamy

We sit down with Bompton's finest, YG, to talk about his debut, life on tour, and his outlook on relationships.

Ernest Baker4523 days ago
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Miley's "Bangerz" Tour Will Save the Young Women of America

Miley Cyrus' "Bangerz" tour shows young women that it's okay to be brazen and audacious.

Ernest Baker4549 days ago
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Rap Twitter Doesn't Like Another Eminem Single, Which Means Nothing

Why "Berzerk" will be a success, whether you hate it or love it.

Ernest Baker4768 days ago
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The 30 Greatest Months in Rap History

They were the best of times, they were...actually the best of times.

Ernest Baker4892 days ago
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Listen: The xx "Together"

British band The xx's contribution to The Great Gatsby soundtrack has arrived. Listen to "Together" below.

Ernest Baker4894 days ago

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