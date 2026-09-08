Ernest Baker
Latest Stories
A History of Rappers Being Forced to Censor Their Lyrics
Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-winning duet with SZA, “Luther,” highlights a long hip-hop tradition: rappers censoring lyrics to clear a sample. Here’s a brief history of the practice.
The 50 Best Rap Videos of the 2000s
The 2000s took hip-hop music videos to the next level. These are the greatest of the decade, featuring videos from Jay-Z, Eminem, Nas, and more.
The 50 Best Rap Videos of the '90s
The '90s was a glorious decade for hip-hop visuals. These were the very greatest.
Every No. 1 Rap Song in Hot 100 History
Historically, it's been rare for rap songs to reach No. 1. Here's a look at every time, from Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" to Kendrick Lamar's "luther."
32 Best Twerking Anthems
From Uncle Luke of 2 Live Crew’s “I Wanna Rock (Doo Doo Brown)” to City Girls & Cardi B “Twerk”, here are the 32 top twerking song & dancing anthems to know.
Ranking All 43 of Kanye West's Music Videos
You can trust Kanye West to make gripping, original music videos, with Spike Jonze, Hype Williams, or even himself behind the camera. In honor of his 41st birthday, we’re ranking all 43 of Kanye West’s music videos.
The 50 Best Rapper Mixtapes
Over the past decade, mixtapes have become just as important as albums. From 50 Cent to Young Jeezy, we rank the greatest ones ever released.
30 Rap Songs That Say Nice Things About Women
Hip-hop is an art form that carries multiple dimensions, and believe it or not, it often has nice things to say about women. Take a look at (and listen to) our picks, and don’t forget to show the ladies in your life some love.
Way More Fresher With Way Less Effort: Leonardo DiCaprio Is My Only Role Model
Explaining why the least cool dude in the world is the coolest dude in the world.
The 25 Best Kid Cudi Songs
On the five year anniversary of his first album, we count down the best Kid Cudi songs.
'Yeezus' Was Too Far Ahead of Its Time
A year later, rap is still catching up with Kanye West's most experimental album.
Interview: YG Talks "My Krazy Life" Reception, Relationship With His Mom, & Monogamy
We sit down with Bompton's finest, YG, to talk about his debut, life on tour, and his outlook on relationships.
Miley's "Bangerz" Tour Will Save the Young Women of America
Miley Cyrus' "Bangerz" tour shows young women that it's okay to be brazen and audacious.
Rap Twitter Doesn't Like Another Eminem Single, Which Means Nothing
Why "Berzerk" will be a success, whether you hate it or love it.
The 30 Greatest Months in Rap History
They were the best of times, they were...actually the best of times.
Listen: The xx "Together"
British band The xx's contribution to The Great Gatsby soundtrack has arrived. Listen to "Together" below.