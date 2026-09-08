Luis Paez-Pumar
Latest Stories
The Best Drake Songs
Ahead of Certified Lover Boy, we’re counting down the best Drake songs of all time, including ‘Marvins Room’ ’Hotline Bling' & ‘God’s Plan’.
Hey Nerds—Stop Booing Roman Reigns
There are reasons to hate Roman Reigns the character. Not being a good wrestler isn't one of them.
Conor McGregor: WWE Superstar
Here's how the former UFC champ would best be used in the WWE.
The Rock Needs To Stop Coming Back To WWE
Why The Rock needs to stay in films and away from the ring.
WWE Needs An Offseason—Here's How It Should Be Done
The WWE's biggest problem has one very simple solution.
Here Comes The Money: Shane McMahon's Top 10 Craziest Moments
Shane McMahon will fight The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32. Relive Shane's wildest moments.
Why Triple H Winning the Royal Rumble Is Right and the Internet Is Wrong
Twitter wasn't happy about Triple H's Rumble victory. Here's why they should be.
John Cena vs. Dolph Ziggler: Who Goes Harder?
We talked to two huge Cena and Ziggler fans to find out which wrestling star is actually the hardest.
North Shore's Banzai Pipeline: Why Surfers Are Obsessed With "The World's Deadliest Wave"
The North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii—learn why surfers and tourists alike all flock to this beloved surf spot.
The Undertaker's 10 Greatest Matches of the Last 25 Years
In honor of the 25 years since he debuted back in 1990, and it’s in that spirit that we take a look back at the best matches from the Phenom.
The Best and Worst Matches of Everyone Wrestling at WWE Hell in a Cell
From Cena to Seth Rollins to The Undertaker, these are their all-time best and worst matches.
WWE's #DivasRevolution Has Officially Failed
After much fanfare and publicity, the WWE failed to deliver on its promise of a DIvas Revolution.
WWE Raw Recap: New Day and Sting Put This Raw On Their Back, Tho
WWE Raw recap for August 31, 2015
"WWE Raw" Recap: John Cena Gets His Revenge On Jon Stewart
Things got wild in Brooklyn's Monday Night Raw.
Destined To Break In: WWE's Sasha Banks Is Ready For Her Spotlight
Ahead of the biggest weekend of her life, The Boss opens up about her rise to the top.
"WWE Raw" Recap: The Road to SummerSlam Ends With Undertaker Kicking Brock Lesnar In the Nuts
SummerSlam is on the way. And we're all ready for Brock Lesnar to exact his revenge.
"WWE Raw" Recap: "Arrow" Star Stephen Amell Saves a Sluggish "Raw"
The night's highlight came from Raw's celebrity guest star.
The Top 10 WWE Matches of the Year (So Far)
It's been a great year for WWE, but these are the matches that need to be watched again and again.