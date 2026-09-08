Luis Paez-Pumar Portrait

Luis Paez-Pumar

Joined July 2014 | 148 posts
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Latest Stories

Best Drake songs

The Best Drake Songs

Ahead of Certified Lover Boy, we’re counting down the best Drake songs of all time, including ‘Marvins Room’ ’Hotline Bling' & ‘God’s Plan’.

Luis Paez-Pumar2171 days ago
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Hey Nerds—Stop Booing Roman Reigns

There are reasons to hate Roman Reigns the character. Not being a good wrestler isn't one of them.

Luis Paez-Pumar3767 days ago
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Conor McGregor: WWE Superstar

Here's how the former UFC champ would best be used in the WWE.

Luis Paez-Pumar3799 days ago
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The Rock Needs To Stop Coming Back To WWE

Why The Rock needs to stay in films and away from the ring.

Luis Paez-Pumar3825 days ago
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WWE Needs An Offseason—Here's How It Should Be Done

The WWE's biggest problem has one very simple solution.

Luis Paez-Pumar3853 days ago
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Here Comes The Money: Shane McMahon's Top 10 Craziest Moments

Shane McMahon will fight The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32. Relive Shane's wildest moments.

Luis Paez-Pumar3859 days ago

Why Triple H Winning the Royal Rumble Is Right and the Internet Is Wrong

Twitter wasn't happy about Triple H's Rumble victory. Here's why they should be.

Luis Paez-Pumar3887 days ago
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John Cena vs. Dolph Ziggler: Who Goes Harder?

We talked to two huge Cena and Ziggler fans to find out which wrestling star is actually the hardest.

Luis Paez-Pumar3930 days ago
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North Shore's Banzai Pipeline: Why Surfers Are Obsessed With "The World's Deadliest Wave"

The North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii—learn why surfers and tourists alike all flock to this beloved surf spot.

Luis Paez-Pumar3948 days ago
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The Undertaker's 10 Greatest Matches of the Last 25 Years

In honor of the 25 years since he debuted back in 1990, and it’s in that spirit that we take a look back at the best matches from the Phenom.

Luis Paez-Pumar3953 days ago
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The Best and Worst Matches of Everyone Wrestling at WWE Hell in a Cell

From Cena to Seth Rollins to The Undertaker, these are their all-time best and worst matches.

Luis Paez-Pumar3980 days ago
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WWE's #DivasRevolution Has Officially Failed

After much fanfare and publicity, the WWE failed to deliver on its promise of a DIvas Revolution.

Luis Paez-Pumar4020 days ago
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WWE Raw Recap: New Day and Sting Put This Raw On Their Back, Tho

WWE Raw recap for August 31, 2015

Luis Paez-Pumar4034 days ago
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"WWE Raw" Recap: John Cena Gets His Revenge On Jon Stewart

Things got wild in Brooklyn's Monday Night Raw.

Luis Paez-Pumar4041 days ago
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Destined To Break In: WWE's Sasha Banks Is Ready For Her Spotlight

Ahead of the biggest weekend of her life, The Boss opens up about her rise to the top.

Luis Paez-Pumar4045 days ago
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"WWE Raw" Recap: The Road to SummerSlam Ends With Undertaker Kicking Brock Lesnar In the Nuts

SummerSlam is on the way. And we're all ready for Brock Lesnar to exact his revenge.

Luis Paez-Pumar4048 days ago

"WWE Raw" Recap: "Arrow" Star Stephen Amell Saves a Sluggish "Raw"

The night's highlight came from Raw's celebrity guest star.

Luis Paez-Pumar4055 days ago
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The Top 10 WWE Matches of the Year (So Far)

It's been a great year for WWE, but these are the matches that need to be watched again and again.

Luis Paez-Pumar4060 days ago

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