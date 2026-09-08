Daniel Isenberg Portrait

Daniel Isenberg

Joined July 2014 | 1578 posts
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Latest Stories

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg sitting together, both wearing black outfits. Dr. Dre has a cap, and Snoop Dogg wears a beanie.

The 50 Best Rap Videos of the '90s

The '90s was a glorious decade for hip-hop visuals. These were the very greatest.

Daniel Isenberg432 days ago
The 25 Best Action Bronson Songs

The 25 Best Action Bronson Songs

We count down the best Queen's own Bam Bam has to offer.

Daniel Isenberg3828 days ago
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Confessions of a Hip-Hop Junkie: The Struggle of Making My Top Five List

After watching Chris Rock's "Top Five," one writer tries to figure out his own.

Daniel Isenberg4267 days ago
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Nas Escobar vs. Nas, Street Poet: Which Nas Is Better?

Which Nas is better, Escobar or street poet Nas?

Daniel Isenberg4279 days ago
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The 25 Best DJ Premier Beats

We count down all of Premo's classics with Gang Starr, Nas, Jay Z, and many more.

Daniel Isenberg4794 days ago
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Ghostface Killah Names His Favorite Songs From His Essential Albums

The legendary Wu-Tang Clan MC goes through his classic LPs and selects his most cherished joints.

Daniel Isenberg4879 days ago
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Watch This Hilarious Tyler, The Creator Prank Call Video

By request, Tyler pranks an interviewer's friend.

Daniel Isenberg4921 days ago
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Mac Miller Featured in New Video with Ariana Grande, "The Way"

Up &amp; coming pop star Ariana Grande dropped her new single this week, "The Way" featuring Complex's Man of Next Year Mac Miller."The Way" is available on iTunes.

Daniel Isenberg4921 days ago
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Watch A$AP Ferg Rap on The Q Deezy Show

Ferg goes in over the "Hail Mary" instrumental.

Daniel Isenberg4921 days ago

Tyga Breaks Down the Story Behind New Album Cut Featuring Tupac

Tyga added Tupac vocals to a song for his upcoming album.

Daniel Isenberg4921 days ago
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Music Links of The Day

A guide to Mariah Carey, Odd Future shirts that shouldn't be banned from schools, and 5 already classic albums.

Daniel Isenberg4921 days ago
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Tracklist: N.O.R.E. "Student of the Game"

N.O.R.E. enlists Lil Wayne, French Montana, 2 Chainz, Pusha T, Pete Rock, Large Professor, and more for his new LP.

Daniel Isenberg4922 days ago
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Waka Flocka Flame Says He Will No Longer Do Music or Business With Gucci Mane

Waka Flocka Flame was a guest on MTV's RapFix Live today, and as expected, Sway asked him about his recent Twitter beef with Gucci Mane.

Daniel Isenberg4922 days ago

Watch Lana Del Rey's "Chelsea Hotel No 2" Video

Lana covers Leonard Cohen.

Daniel Isenberg4922 days ago
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Listen: Joey Purp "Don't Stop"

Straight out the Chi.

Daniel Isenberg4922 days ago
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Watch Joey Bada$$ and Pro Era Freestyle on "The Backroom"

Joey and Pro Era pass the mic on BET.

Daniel Isenberg4922 days ago
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Ty Dolla $ign Releases "Go Deep" featuring Too $hort and Berner

Nice collabo, here.

Daniel Isenberg4922 days ago

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