Daniel Isenberg
Latest Stories
The 50 Best Rap Videos of the '90s
The '90s was a glorious decade for hip-hop visuals. These were the very greatest.
The 25 Best Action Bronson Songs
We count down the best Queen's own Bam Bam has to offer.
Confessions of a Hip-Hop Junkie: The Struggle of Making My Top Five List
After watching Chris Rock's "Top Five," one writer tries to figure out his own.
Nas Escobar vs. Nas, Street Poet: Which Nas Is Better?
Which Nas is better, Escobar or street poet Nas?
The 25 Best DJ Premier Beats
We count down all of Premo's classics with Gang Starr, Nas, Jay Z, and many more.
Ghostface Killah Names His Favorite Songs From His Essential Albums
The legendary Wu-Tang Clan MC goes through his classic LPs and selects his most cherished joints.
Watch This Hilarious Tyler, The Creator Prank Call Video
By request, Tyler pranks an interviewer's friend.
Mac Miller Featured in New Video with Ariana Grande, "The Way"
Up & coming pop star Ariana Grande dropped her new single this week, "The Way" featuring Complex's Man of Next Year Mac Miller."The Way" is available on iTunes.
Watch A$AP Ferg Rap on The Q Deezy Show
Ferg goes in over the "Hail Mary" instrumental.
Tyga Breaks Down the Story Behind New Album Cut Featuring Tupac
Tyga added Tupac vocals to a song for his upcoming album.
Music Links of The Day
A guide to Mariah Carey, Odd Future shirts that shouldn't be banned from schools, and 5 already classic albums.
Tracklist: N.O.R.E. "Student of the Game"
N.O.R.E. enlists Lil Wayne, French Montana, 2 Chainz, Pusha T, Pete Rock, Large Professor, and more for his new LP.
Waka Flocka Flame Says He Will No Longer Do Music or Business With Gucci Mane
Waka Flocka Flame was a guest on MTV's RapFix Live today, and as expected, Sway asked him about his recent Twitter beef with Gucci Mane.
Watch Lana Del Rey's "Chelsea Hotel No 2" Video
Lana covers Leonard Cohen.
Watch Joey Bada$$ and Pro Era Freestyle on "The Backroom"
Joey and Pro Era pass the mic on BET.
Ty Dolla $ign Releases "Go Deep" featuring Too $hort and Berner
Nice collabo, here.
Listen to Omarion's "M.I.A." Remix featuring Rick Ross, French Montana, and Rockie Fresh
It's an MMG thing.