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Who Is the King of New York?
Everyone from Tekashi 6ix9ine to Lil Tjay is claiming the throne right now. The Complex staff debates: Who is the King of New York?
The 25 Best Travis Scott Songs
From “Oh My Dis Side" on 'Rodeo' to 'ASTROWORLD' hits like "Sicko Mode," these are the best Travis Scott songs that prove he's one of hip-hop's biggest stars.
Pigeons & Planes' Best New Artists of 2018 (So Far)
These artists made some of the best, most progressive music we've heard in 2018.
Best New Artists of the Month
The best new artists to catch our eye in the month of April.
Hacker-Turned-Singer BAD WITH PHONES Debuts With the Odd, Catchy "Needles"
With "Needles," London/Berlin-based singer BAD WITH PHONES introduces a unique voice and sound.
Lykke Li Announces New Album, Releases Two Songs
Lykke Li's new album 'so sad so sexy' comes June 8.
MorMor Follows Up Debut With Excellent "Whatever Comes To Mind"
Rising Toronto artist MorMor is two for two.
10 New Rappers With The Most Ridiculous Names
The names are getting more and more absurd, but don't let that stop you from listening to the music.
Aminé, 6LACK, and Other New Artists Whose Names You've Been Pronouncing Wrong
Well actually, it's pronounced like this.
Cyhi The Prynce Tells the Story of the Party That Sent Him To Jail
For the latest episode of 'What Had Happened Was,' Cyhi shares a crazy story that all started with a party.
24 Hours in Miami With Trippie Redd
We spent the day in Florida getting to know rap's next rock star, Trippie Redd.
Highlights From the Pigeons & Planes Stage at ComplexCon: Day 2
Chief Keef, Lil Yachty, and an incredible day of music at P&P's ComplexCon stage.
Watch D.R.A.M. Surprise Fans With a Performance for Nike at ComplexCon
Big Baby D.R.A.M. came through ComplexCon, and he didn't disappoint.
25 New Rappers to Watch Out For In 2014
From Bobby Shmurda and Cozz to Denzel Curry and GoldLink, here are the 25 up-and-coming and breaking rappers in hip hop to look out for this 2014 year.
The Best Songs of 2014 (So Far)
At the midway point of 2014, we choose our favorite songs by Drake, Iggy Azalea, Wiz Khalifa, and more.
The Best Albums of 2014 (So Far)
Halfway through the year we rank our favorite albums of 2014, including Lana Del Rey 'Ultraviolence', YG 'My Krazy Life', Sam Smith 'In the Lonely Hour', & more
Young Thug: "Young & Restless" (2014 Cover Story)
Atlanta rapper Young Thug appears on the cover of Complex's June/July issue; the story explores how he becomes a superstar with a little help from Birdman.