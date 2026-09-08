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Jacob Moore

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PIGEONS & PLANES

Joined July 2014 | 1737 posts
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Latest Stories

King of New York

Who Is the King of New York?

Everyone from Tekashi 6ix9ine to Lil Tjay is claiming the throne right now. The Complex staff debates: Who is the King of New York?

Jacob Moore2316 days ago
getty travis scott suzanne cordeiro

The 25 Best Travis Scott Songs

From “Oh My Dis Side" on 'Rodeo' to 'ASTROWORLD' hits like "Sicko Mode," these are the best Travis Scott songs that prove he's one of hip-hop's biggest stars.

Jacob Moore2892 days ago
pnp best new artists tierra sheck juice wrld

Pigeons & Planes' Best New Artists of 2018 (So Far)

These artists made some of the best, most progressive music we've heard in 2018.

Jacob Moore3003 days ago
zilo grip patrick paige

Best New Artists of the Month

Essential rising artists only.

Jacob Moore3032 days ago
channel tres slow hollows lil westside

Best New Artists of the Month

The best new artists to catch our eye in the month of April.

Jacob Moore3062 days ago
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Bad With Phones

Hacker-Turned-Singer BAD WITH PHONES Debuts With the Odd, Catchy "Needles"

With "Needles," London/Berlin-based singer BAD WITH PHONES introduces a unique voice and sound.

Jacob Moore3066 days ago
Lykke Li So Sad So Sexy

Lykke Li Announces New Album, Releases Two Songs

Lykke Li's new album 'so sad so sexy' comes June 8.

Jacob Moore3074 days ago
MorMor

MorMor Follows Up Debut With Excellent "Whatever Comes To Mind"

Rising Toronto artist MorMor is two for two.

Jacob Moore3075 days ago
Ridiculous Rap Names

10 New Rappers With The Most Ridiculous Names

The names are getting more and more absurd, but don't let that stop you from listening to the music.

Jacob Moore3102 days ago
Amine

Aminé, 6LACK, and Other New Artists Whose Names You've Been Pronouncing Wrong

Well actually, it's pronounced like this.

Jacob Moore3325 days ago
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Cyhi The Prynce

Cyhi The Prynce Tells the Story of the Party That Sent Him To Jail

For the latest episode of 'What Had Happened Was,' Cyhi shares a crazy story that all started with a party.

Jacob Moore3333 days ago
Trippe Redd 24 Hours in Miami

24 Hours in Miami With Trippie Redd

We spent the day in Florida getting to know rap's next rock star, Trippie Redd.

Jacob Moore3334 days ago
Chief Keef ComplexCon

Highlights From the Pigeons & Planes Stage at ComplexCon: Day 2

Chief Keef, Lil Yachty, and an incredible day of music at P&P's ComplexCon stage.

Jacob Moore3602 days ago
D.R.A.M. at ComplexCon

Watch D.R.A.M. Surprise Fans With a Performance for Nike at ComplexCon

Big Baby D.R.A.M. came through ComplexCon, and he didn't disappoint.

Jacob Moore3603 days ago
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25 New Rappers to Watch Out For In 2014

From Bobby Shmurda and Cozz to Denzel Curry and GoldLink, here are the 25 up-and-coming and breaking rappers in hip hop to look out for this 2014 year.

Jacob Moore4430 days ago
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The Best Songs of 2014 (So Far)

At the midway point of 2014, we choose our favorite songs by Drake, Iggy Azalea, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

Jacob Moore4462 days ago
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The Best Albums of 2014 (So Far)

Halfway through the year we rank our favorite albums of 2014, including Lana Del Rey 'Ultraviolence', YG 'My Krazy Life', Sam Smith 'In the Lonely Hour', & more

Jacob Moore4469 days ago

Young Thug: "Young & Restless" (2014 Cover Story)

Atlanta rapper Young Thug appears on the cover of Complex's June/July issue; the story explores how he becomes a superstar with a little help from Birdman.

Jacob Moore4490 days ago

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