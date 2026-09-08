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Corbin Reiff

Joined December 2015 | 422 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Best (and Worst) New Albums Out Right Now

These are the new albums you should—and shouldn't—listen to.

Corbin Reiff3564 days ago
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Letter Tupac Shakur Wrote From Prison Sold at Auction for $172,725

A letter Pac penned from his prison cell sold for $172,725, smashing the asking price of $11,000.

Corbin Reiff3609 days ago
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Jennifer Lopez Brought Out Hillary Clinton at a Concert in Miami

Jennifer Lopez endorsed Hillary Clinton at Miami Bayfront Park last night.

Corbin Reiff3609 days ago
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Justin Bieber Explains Why He Walked Off Stage: 'People Tend to Want to Shut You Down'

Justin Bieber penned a letter that he posted to social media explaining why he recently walked off stage.

Corbin Reiff3609 days ago
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Cashmere Cat Drops a New Track "Throw Myself a Party" Feat. 2 Chainz and Tory Lanez

The Norwegian DJ/Producer has a new track out featuring 2 Chainz and Tory Lanez.

Corbin Reiff3609 days ago
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Marvel Rolls Out New Set of Hip-Hop Variance Covers Riffing on Future, Masta Ace, and Consequence

Marvel's latest hip-hop variance covers features albums by Future, Consequence, and Masta Ace.

Corbin Reiff3609 days ago
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Gucci Mane Really Just Created Twitter and Instagram Accounts for His Santa Chain

Gucci Mane made special social media accounts for his $50K chain.

Corbin Reiff3610 days ago
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Tory Lanez Rejects Travis Scott Comparisons on "Litty"

Lanez took to Twitter to denounce comparisons between his delivery style and Travis Scott's on the Meek Mill track "Litty."

Corbin Reiff3610 days ago
Barack Obama

President Obama: 'Jay Z's Still the King,' But Kendrick Lamar and Chance the Rapper 'Are Doing Amazing Work'

President Obama talked about some of his favorite rappers, calling Jay Z "the King," while also praising Chance the Rapper and Kendrick Lamar.

Corbin Reiff3610 days ago
Kanye West gives Kid Cudi a shout out during Saint Pablo Tour show.

Kanye West Has a Composer and Lyricist Credit on Drake's "Two Birds, One Stone"

Kanye West is credited as a writer and composer on the same track where Drake took a swipe at Kid Cudi.

Corbin Reiff3610 days ago
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Dedicated Man Changes His Name to 'iPhone 7' to Score One for Free

Ukrainian man went to outrageous lengths to win a free iPhone 7.

Corbin Reiff3610 days ago
Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan Acknowledges Nobel Prize, Will Attend Ceremony "If It's at All Possible"

Bob Dylan has been notably silent about the honor for weeks, but finally acknowledged it and appears set to pick it up in person.

Corbin Reiff3610 days ago
Solange

Solange Tapped to Be the Next Musical Guest on 'Saturday Night Live'

Solange will hit the 'Saturday Night Live' stage on Nov. 5.

Corbin Reiff3616 days ago
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Ty Dolla Sign Reportedly Owes $180,000 in Back Taxes

Ty Dolla Sign reportedly owes the IRS upwards of $180,000 for back taxes.

Corbin Reiff3616 days ago
Miley Cyrus Campaigns For Clinton

Miley Cyrus Is Knocking on Doors to Campaign for Hillary Clinton

Miley Cyrus surprised students in their dorm rooms at George Mason University by knocking on their doors to campaign for Hillary Clinton.

Corbin Reiff3616 days ago
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Roc-A-Fella Cofounder Kareem 'Biggs' Burke Says Jay Z 'Misses the Old Kanye'

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder spoke to Jay Z after hearing about Kanye's comments and both expressed their shock.

Corbin Reiff3616 days ago
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Kanye West Threatens to Boycott the Grammys If Frank Ocean's Album 'Blonde' Isn't Nominated

Kanye West threatens a Grammy boycott this year if Frank Ocean's album 'Blonde' isn't nominated.

Corbin Reiff3616 days ago
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Watch Lady Gaga Perform Two Songs From Her New Album 'Joanne' on 'Saturday Night Live'

Gaga performed two songs, "Million Reasons" and "A-Yo" from her latest album 'Joanne' on 'Saturday Night Live.'

Corbin Reiff3616 days ago

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