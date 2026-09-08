Nicholas Sella
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Interview: Hopsin Talks About Molly, Wanting To Quit Rap, & Calls Lord Jamar An "Irrelevant Old Fart"
The Funk Volume rapper isn't sure he wants to continue to rap.
Interview: B. Smyth Talks About His Viral Hit "Leggo" & Collaborating With 2 Chainz & Future
The singer/songwriter talks about working with 2 Chainz and Future and how his song "Leggo" became a viral hit.
30 Rap Artists Talk About Their Favorite Eminem Song, Album, and Moment
It's so hard to choose just one.
15 Underrated Eminem Songs
With 42.5 million albums sold domestically, Eminem is one of the top-selling musical artists of all time. He is the single best-selling artist of the 21st century
The 20 Funniest Things Rappers Have Ever Said (Not In a Rap Song)
Are rappers stand-up guys or stand-up comedians?
Songs We'd Like To Hear On The Next DJ Khaled Album
Suffering from a tired formula.
What The Hell Just Happened in Music This Week?
Trinidad James' freestyle, Danny Brown's "Old," and the beef between Kendrick and Drake reaches new heights.
Cam'ron's Vocabulary: Word Clouds For Each of His Albums
What words does Cam'ron use the most when he raps?
10 More Things Eminem Should Bring Back
Seeing Em rocking the blonde hair again got us thinking about all the other things he could bring back.
Songs To Play When You're Sad
These are the songs to play when you're just about ready to cry.
50 Songs To Make Out To
Better keep the mouth wash on deck, because these songs will make you want to tongue wrestle.
What The Hell Just Happened in Music This Week?
Drake's album art, Big Sean's "Hall of Fame" and more.
50 Things Drake Has Been Compared To in WorldStarHipHop Comments
People really had to do this to Drake, huh?