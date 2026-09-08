Nicholas Sella Portrait

Nicholas Sella

Joined July 2014 | 13 posts
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Latest Stories

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Interview: Hopsin Talks About Molly, Wanting To Quit Rap, & Calls Lord Jamar An "Irrelevant Old Fart"

The Funk Volume rapper isn't sure he wants to continue to rap.

Nicholas Sella4680 days ago
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Interview: B. Smyth Talks About His Viral Hit "Leggo" & Collaborating With 2 Chainz & Future

The singer/songwriter talks about working with 2 Chainz and Future and how his song "Leggo" became a viral hit.

Nicholas Sella4690 days ago
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30 Rap Artists Talk About Their Favorite Eminem Song, Album, and Moment

It's so hard to choose just one.

Nicholas Sella4696 days ago
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15 Underrated Eminem Songs

With 42.5 million albums sold domestically, Eminem is one of the top-selling musical artists of all time. He is the single best-selling artist of the 21st century

Nicholas Sella4699 days ago
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The 20 Funniest Things Rappers Have Ever Said (Not In a Rap Song)

Are rappers stand-up guys or stand-up comedians?

Nicholas Sella4709 days ago
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Songs We'd Like To Hear On The Next DJ Khaled Album

Suffering from a tired formula.

Nicholas Sella4714 days ago
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What The Hell Just Happened in Music This Week?

Trinidad James' freestyle, Danny Brown's "Old," and the beef between Kendrick and Drake reaches new heights.

Nicholas Sella4730 days ago
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Cam'ron's Vocabulary: Word Clouds For Each of His Albums

What words does Cam'ron use the most when he raps?

Nicholas Sella4735 days ago
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10 More Things Eminem Should Bring Back

Seeing Em rocking the blonde hair again got us thinking about all the other things he could bring back.

Nicholas Sella4753 days ago
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Songs To Play When You're Sad

These are the songs to play when you're just about ready to cry.

Nicholas Sella4758 days ago
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50 Songs To Make Out To

Better keep the mouth wash on deck, because these songs will make you want to tongue wrestle.

Nicholas Sella4766 days ago
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What The Hell Just Happened in Music This Week?

Drake's album art, Big Sean's "Hall of Fame" and more.

Nicholas Sella4772 days ago
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50 Things Drake Has Been Compared To in WorldStarHipHop Comments

People really had to do this to Drake, huh?

Nicholas Sella4772 days ago

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