Hello Kitty

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A Labubu plush toy with a Hello Kitty hat and red overalls, holding a small Hello Kitty figure. Backgrounds are colorful and playful.
Pop Culture

Labubu Meets Hello Kitty and Friends in New Collectible Crossover

The new collaboration introduces blind box charms and a collectible doll for fans and collectors.

Alex Ocho133 days ago
Life

Police Rescue 3-Year-Old Boy Trapped in Hello Kitty Claw Machine, Video Shows

The boy climbed into the machine because he wanted one of the toys inside.

Joe Price897 days ago
Sneakers

New Hello Kitty x Adidas Sneaker Collab Surfaces

First look at the 'Hello Kitty' Samba 2.0.

Victor Deng1045 days ago
Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto DV3770 400 Pair
Sneakers

Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto Collab Is Releasing Again

Official Nike product images have surfaced of the forthcoming Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto collection. Click here for a detailed look and additional info.

Victor Deng1511 days ago
hello kitty hype collection lead
Style

HYPE. x Hello Kitty Team Up For Playful Capsule Collection

With Valentines Day fast approaching, lifestyle brand HYPE. has teamed up with Hello Kitty for a contemporary collection of street-style silhouettes. 

Sanj Patel1619 days ago
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Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto Collaboration
Sneakers

A Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto Retro Is in the Works

The super limited collaboration between Hello Kitty and the Air Presto sneaker from Nike is coming back for the first time ever. Here's what we know so far.

Brendan Dunne1794 days ago
Hello Kitty x Converse Collection
Sneakers

Converse Is Releasing a Hello Kitty Collaboration

Converse is releasing a six-sneaker collaboration collection with Hello Kitty featuring the Chuck Taylor All-Star, Chuck 70, and One Star models plus apparel and accessories.

Riley Jones2899 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Over 3 Million Hello Kitty Fans' Information Exposed Because of Database Leak

A database leak of a Hello Kitty fansite exposed millions of users information.

Debbie Encalada3859 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Minnie Mouse and Hello Kitty Throw Down in Times Square

This is why you never go to Times Square.

ianservantes4060 days ago
Photo Removed
Sports

Mitsubishi Is Grasping at Straws For Sales: Right Now It's the Hello Kitty Straw

Is it just us, or is Hello Kitty's prime demographic legally prohibited from driving?

Stirling Matheson4642 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Mad Catz's "Street Fighter x Sanrio" Gaming Accessories Are Killer Cuties

Don't front, you know you want one.

Larry Hester4911 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Modder Adds Hello Kitty Flashlight to 'Alan Wake' Just to Prove That it's Possible

Modding 'Alan Wake' is apparently difficult, and this is the best that can be done.

Michael Rougeau4925 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Recap: Hello Kitty, Hello Art! Exhibition in New York

Street artists riff on the Sanrio's vibrant characters.

Nick Schonberger4960 days ago

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