Larry Hester
Latest Stories
The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s
From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'
You Got Avengers in Our Mickey Mouse: What We Care About in "Disney Infinity 2.0"
Disney Interactive and Marvel are dropping Disney Infinity 2.0. Here's what we know.
Bak The 50 Best First Person Shooters Of All Time
The 50 Best First Person Shooters
From Fast Cars to Faster Gaming Rigs
MAINGEAR's CEO Wallace Santos talks life before custom gaming PCs, creating his own parts.
Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan Talks Pwning PC Gaming, His Next Move
You have to admit, the guy made PC accessories cool.
Review: "Infamous Second Son" Will Make Gamers Question Their Morals, After Blowing Stuff Up
Does Second Son carry on the tradition with this third entry?
How to Race the Same Cars Driven by Justin Bieber and Khalil Without Leaving the Living Room
Party like a pop star.
This NES-PC is a Custom Steam Machine Worthy of Every Jealous Stare
This is what awesome looks like.
A Very Thorough Infographic Shows the Evolution of Lara Croft
Lara's had more facelifts than Lil' Kim.
"Max: The Curse of Brotherhood" is a Lot Like "Limbo" With Color (Review)
Wait, it's not as bad as you think.
If Rambo Kills an Enemy in the Jungle, Will Anyone Hear it?
Only if it's in a video game.
The Same Video Game Franchises Have Ruled For Nearly a Decade (Infographic)
Soldiers, hooligans and thugs stand up.
Retro Video Game Accessory Giant Innex Plans a Line of Affordable PC Pro-Gaming Gear
They're not just nostalgia hounds anymore.
Shaquille O'Neal on "Shaq Fu 2": "It's Coming Soon"
Brace yourselves, the pre-orders are coming.
Tech Organization HDBaseT Alliance Boasts a Video Game Arcade as Their Booth At CES 2014
Retro is a winner.
Xbox One Gets a "Titanfall" Gaming Headset by Turtle Beach With Backwards Compatibility [Photos]
But can it make toast too?