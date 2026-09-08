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Larry Hester

Joined July 2014 | 385 posts
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Latest Stories

Jay-Z sitting in an office, wearing a cap and casual attire, with cityscape visible through large windows behind him. This was during the Reasonable Doubt era, which is one of the greatest rap albums of the '90s.

The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s

From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'

Larry Hester181 days ago
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You Got Avengers in Our Mickey Mouse: What We Care About in "Disney Infinity 2.0"

Disney Interactive and Marvel are dropping Disney Infinity 2.0. Here's what we know.

Larry Hester4520 days ago
best first person shooters of all time

Bak The 50 Best First Person Shooters Of All Time

The 50 Best First Person Shooters

Larry Hester4545 days ago
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From Fast Cars to Faster Gaming Rigs

MAINGEAR's CEO Wallace Santos talks life before custom gaming PCs, creating his own parts.

Larry Hester4554 days ago
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Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan Talks Pwning PC Gaming, His Next Move

You have to admit, the guy made PC accessories cool.

Larry Hester4554 days ago
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Review: "Infamous Second Son" Will Make Gamers Question Their Morals, After Blowing Stuff Up

Does Second Son carry on the tradition with this third entry?

Larry Hester4564 days ago
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This NES-PC is a Custom Steam Machine Worthy of Every Jealous Stare

This is what awesome looks like.

Larry Hester4620 days ago
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A Very Thorough Infographic Shows the Evolution of Lara Croft

Lara's had more facelifts than Lil' Kim.

Larry Hester4620 days ago
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"Max: The Curse of Brotherhood" is a Lot Like "Limbo" With Color (Review)

Wait, it's not as bad as you think.

Larry Hester4621 days ago
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If Rambo Kills an Enemy in the Jungle, Will Anyone Hear it?

Only if it's in a video game.

Larry Hester4622 days ago
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Apple Finally Gets a Legit Video Game Controller

The wait is over.

Larry Hester4623 days ago
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The Same Video Game Franchises Have Ruled For Nearly a Decade (Infographic)

Soldiers, hooligans and thugs stand up.

Larry Hester4626 days ago
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Retro Video Game Accessory Giant Innex Plans a Line of Affordable PC Pro-Gaming Gear

They're not just nostalgia hounds anymore.

Larry Hester4628 days ago
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14 Steam Machines Priced For Ballers to Bean Counters

Pick a flavor.

Larry Hester4629 days ago
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Shaquille O'Neal on "Shaq Fu 2": "It's Coming Soon"

Brace yourselves, the pre-orders are coming.

Larry Hester4629 days ago

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