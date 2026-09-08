Katseye

KATSEYE is a six-member global girl group rewriting the rules of pop music. Born from a once-in-a-generation collaboration between K-pop powerhouse HYBE and American label Geffen Records, the group — Sophia, Manon, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae — was forged through a grueling worldwide search that drew over 120,000 hopefuls. With members spanning the Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland, and the U.S., they bring a rare blend of cultures, languages, and talent to every stage. Since debuting in 2024, KATSEYE has built a passionate fanbase known as Eyekons, charted on the Billboard 200, and proven that pop has no borders.

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Latest Stories

PlaqueBoyMax in a blue hoodie stands against a backdrop with logos and text.
Pop Culture

PlaqueBoyMax Says He'll Buy KATSEYE Tickets for Wardrobe If He Can Survive a Diamond Gym Workout

Max took his former Streamer University roommate to what has been described as “the most dangerous in gym in America.”

Alex Ocho3 days ago
Rhea Raj with long dark hair and glittery makeup wearing a silver outfit, posing in front of a light-colored backdrop.
Music

Rhea Raj Signs to Republic Records and HYBE America

The 26-year-old Indian-American singer, older sister of KATSEYE's Lara, is making big moves.

Alex Ocho3 days ago
KATSEYE's Megan Skiendiel in a red floral dress poses against a purple backdrop.
Music

KATSEYE's Megan Skiendiel Shows Fans Her Swollen Ankle After Injury Skeptics Emerge

The singer sustained the injury while rehearsing for the group's Wildworld Tour.

Alex Ocho16 days ago
The six members of KATSEYE in elegant white lace and glittery outfits, posing in a hallway with string lights above.
Music

KATSEYE’s Sophia Laforteza Will Miss Group’s European Tour Leg

HYBE x Geffen confirmed that the singer will sit out the sold-out Wildworld Tour dates in Europe and the UK as she continues focusing on her well-being.

Trey Alston19 days ago
Megan Skiendiel, Lara Raj, Yoonchae Jeong and Daniela Avanzini from KATSEYE perform on NBC's "Today."
Music

KATSEYE Exits Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields Festival After Rehearsal Injury

Megan Skiendiel sprained her ankle while rehearsing for The Wildworld Tour, the group revealed.

Jose Martinez22 days ago
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Katseye in colorful, beaded outfits stand in a row on stage, with lights and a crowd in the background.
Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for KATSEYE’s ‘WILD'

KATSEYE earned their first number one album as 'WILD' debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 170,000 equivalent album units sold.

Mark Elibert26 days ago
Katseye
Music

KATSEYE’s Lara Says Tour Dress Code Is ‘C*nt,’ ‘Colorful,’ ‘Girly, and Fabulous’

She wants it to match the energy of what the group will be wearing.

Trey Alston28 days ago
Split image. Left: Cardi B in a leopard print outfit on the left. Right: Five members of KATSEYE in fashionable outfits pose together against a pink backdrop.
Music

Cardi B Shuts Down Haters of KATSEYE's New Single "Hootie Frutti": 'We Love This Song'

The rapper shut down critics of KATSEYE's Brazilian phonk-inspired single, with her daughters and their cousin as proof of concept.

Alex Ocho30 days ago
A pack of "KATSEYE" trading cards featuring a group of five women in white outfits on a bed. The packaging is teal with pink text.
Music

ESCO x KATSEYE "WILD" Trading Cards: Now Available on Complex

The official KATSEYE x ESCO Trading Cards, in celebration of their new EP, WILD, and tour just dropped on Complex.

Oruny Choi38 days ago
Sophia Laforteza.
Music

KATSEYE's Sophia Laforteza Announces Mental Health Hiatus: 'This Decision Wasn't Easy'

Laforteza announced a mental health hiatus from the girl group one day before their headlining set at music festival Head in the Clouds.

Jaelani Turner-Williams42 days ago
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Five members of KATSEYE performing on stage in colorful, elaborate outfits with floral and ribbon details, against a vibrant pink backdrop.
Music

KATSEYE Reveals Full Tracklist for 'WILD' EP

The global girl group dropped the six-track tracklist for their third EP, set for release on Aug. 14.

Alex Ocho50 days ago
Left: Ed Sheeran holding a guitar on stage. Right: Five members of KATSEYE posing at an event.
Music

Ed Sheeran Shares How KATSEYE Inspired Him to Write Their Single ‘Animal’

Sheeran said he became a "fan" of the group before the collaboration.

Alex Ocho51 days ago
Five members of KATSEYE in stylish outfits pose on a sofa for a "KATSEYE: Wild Hearts" movie poster.
Music

KATSEYE Drop First Trailer for Upcoming Documentary ‘WILD HEARTS’

Get ready, EYEKONS! The global girl group is hitting the big screen this summer.

Alex Ocho64 days ago
Yung Miami in a red-toned image, wearing a headscarf and jewelry, with arms crossed in a dynamic pose. She has one of the songs of the summer
Music

Song of the Summer 2026: Every Contender, Ranked

Here is a ranking of all of the song of the summer contenders, featuring Drake, Yung Miami, Fenix Flexin, and more.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo102 days ago

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