Labubu Meets Hello Kitty and Friends in New Collectible Crossover

LABUBU and Hello Kitty and her friends are teaming up for a new collectible crossover.
POP MART is teaming up with Sanrio for a new collaboration that brings the character LABUBU into the world of Hello Kitty and her friends.
The release includes two products. The LABUBU × Sanrio Characters Series Vinyl Plush Pendant Blind Box, priced at $39.99, features bag charm pendants that place LABUBU alongside well known Sanrio characters including Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Pochacco, and Cinnamoroll.
The collection includes six standard designs and one secret version, with each pendant depicting LABUBU exploring the Sanrio universe and forming new friendships.
The second item is the LABUBU × Hello Kitty Vinyl Plush Doll, priced at $149.99. The collectible pairs LABUBU's playful design with Hello Kitty themed details. The doll wears overalls with red and blue accents inspired by Hello Kitty, and includes an embroidered sleep mask, a Hello Kitty pillow accessory, and a two piece outfit.
The collaboration continues an ongoing partnership between POP MART and Sanrio. Previous projects included the SKULLPANDA × Sanrio Blister Pack Plush Pendants and the MEGA SPACE MOLLY 400% Hello Kitty and Friends Series. LABUBU, a central figure in POP MART'S THE MONSTERS franchise, has become a major draw for collectors, with many releases selling out quickly online and in stores.
The collectibles launch online in the United States on March 12 at 10 p.m. ET, with a wider rollout in stores expected in April.