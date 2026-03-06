Labubu Meets Hello Kitty and Friends in New Collectible Crossover

LABUBU and Hello Kitty and her friends are teaming up for a new collectible crossover. POP MART is teaming up with Sanrio for a new collaboration that brings the character LABUBU into the world of Hello Kitty and her friends.

The release includes two products. The LABUBU × Sanrio Characters Series Vinyl Plush Pendant Blind Box, priced at $39.99, features bag charm pendants that place LABUBU alongside well known Sanrio characters including Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Pochacco, and Cinnamoroll. The collection includes six standard designs and one secret version, with each pendant depicting LABUBU exploring the Sanrio universe and forming new friendships.