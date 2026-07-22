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Madhappy and Hello Kitty Dropping Collection and More

The optimism-driven LA brand reunites with Sanrio's iconic character for a full apparel drop, a fiberglass "Connected Cherries" moment at the West Hollywood flagship, and cherry-themed Pantry exclusives.

A person with long dark hair wearing a pink hoodie stands against a plain background.
Madhappy

Madhappy and Hello Kitty are dropping a collaboration with Sanrio's beloved character on Friday, July 24, at 9:00 AM PST, available on madhappy.com and at every Madhappy retail location.

The collection spans tees, shirting, knitwear, fleece, and accessories, with cherries functioning as the central visual thread that stitches Madhappy's sunny aesthetic to Hello Kitty's signature world of small, meaningful gestures. The motif appears across categories, giving the line a cohesive sweetness that builds on the pairing.

Take a look at pieces from the collection below.

Shoppers heading to the West Hollywood flagship at 8906 Melrose Ave will find more than merchandise. A sculptural installation called "Connected Cherries" will greet visitors. The piece extends the cherry theme into physical space and gives the drop a tactile, photographable centerpiece that brings the collab to life beyond a rack of product.

Madhappy's in-store Pantry cafes are also getting in on the collaboration. Locations in West Hollywood and Malibu are offering two limited-edition items tied to the release: a Cherry Hibiscus Matcha Lemonade and a Cherry Lemonade Swirl soft serve.

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