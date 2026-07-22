Madhappy and Hello Kitty Dropping Collection and More

Madhappy and Hello Kitty are dropping a collaboration with Sanrio's beloved character on Friday, July 24, at 9:00 AM PST, available on madhappy.com and at every Madhappy retail location.

The collection spans tees, shirting, knitwear, fleece, and accessories, with cherries functioning as the central visual thread that stitches Madhappy's sunny aesthetic to Hello Kitty's signature world of small, meaningful gestures. The motif appears across categories, giving the line a cohesive sweetness that builds on the pairing.



Take a look at pieces from the collection below.